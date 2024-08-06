Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The latest iPad Air M2 launched earlier this year and is easily one of the best tablets for the majority of users, thanks to its speedy performance, thoughtful upgrades from its predecessor and years of promised security updates.

Available in either an 11-inch and a brand new 13-inch model, both iPad Air M2 sizes are fitted with a Liquid Retina display and are available in a choice of four colours, including Space Grey, Purple, Blue and Starlight.

Running on Apple’s desktop-level M2 chip, the new iPad Air offers exceptional power and speed regardless of what you’re using the tablet for. So whether you’re multitasking across productivity apps for work, gaming or streaming the latest series, expect a smooth and lag-free experience..

The iPad Air M2 now also features a landscape-facing 12MP ultrawide front camera which is perfect for video calls and taking selfies, and is fitted with Centre Stage technology to ensure that you’re kept in the frame at all times.

As most Apple users will know, deals on Apple products can seem few and far between, however that’s not to say there aren’t offers to be found. Fortunately, we’ve sorted the hard work for you and collated the best deals currently available on the top-rated iPad Air below. 

Best iPad Air deals right now

iPad Air 11-inch deals

iPad Air 13-inch deals

Still not sure whether an iPad is the right tablet for you? Be sure to check out our round-ups of the best Android tablets or best tablets overall. Or if you’re sure that you want an Apple tablet but you’re not quite set on the iPad Air, then visit our best iPad page for a roundup of our in-depth testing. 

If you’re looking for more deals on Apple products then you should also visit our best iPhone deals and best Apple Studio Display deals too.

More iPad Air deals:

UK iPad Air offers:

US iPad Air offers:

You might like…

Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Best Apple Studio Display deals for August 2024

Best Apple Studio Display deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
This double-sided Eve mattress is now at a bargain price

This double-sided Eve mattress is now at a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The iPhone 14 Plus just got even cheaper

The iPhone 14 Plus just got even cheaper

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words