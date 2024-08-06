Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

The latest iPad Air M2 launched earlier this year and is easily one of the best tablets for the majority of users, thanks to its speedy performance, thoughtful upgrades from its predecessor and years of promised security updates.

Available in either an 11-inch and a brand new 13-inch model, both iPad Air M2 sizes are fitted with a Liquid Retina display and are available in a choice of four colours, including Space Grey, Purple, Blue and Starlight.

Running on Apple’s desktop-level M2 chip, the new iPad Air offers exceptional power and speed regardless of what you’re using the tablet for. So whether you’re multitasking across productivity apps for work, gaming or streaming the latest series, expect a smooth and lag-free experience..

The iPad Air M2 now also features a landscape-facing 12MP ultrawide front camera which is perfect for video calls and taking selfies, and is fitted with Centre Stage technology to ensure that you’re kept in the frame at all times.

As most Apple users will know, deals on Apple products can seem few and far between, however that’s not to say there aren’t offers to be found. Fortunately, we’ve sorted the hard work for you and collated the best deals currently available on the top-rated iPad Air below.

Best iPad Air deals right now

iPad Air 11-inch deals

iPad Air 13-inch deals

More iPad Air deals:

UK iPad Air offers:

US iPad Air offers: