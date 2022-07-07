 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPad Air Deal: Get the 2020 iPad Air with a massive price cut attached

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

As great as they are, iPad deals are a rare occurrence which is why you won’t want to wait around on this unbelievable price drop we’ve found for the iPad Air 4.

Originally available for £579, the 64GB iPad Air 4 can now be picked up from Amazon for the significantly lower rate of just £429.

Given that this is just over £100 more than the comparatively lesser featured iPad 9, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a premium level iPad on the cheap. It’s even better if this is being bought as a first iPad as the device in question happens to be one of the best iPads that Apple has ever released.

After all, the 2020 revision of the iPad Air (more commonly known as the iPad Air 4) saw the design changed to be more like that of the iPad Pro, removing the front-facing home button and opting instead for a larger screen with smaller bezels. The change also pushed the fingerprint scanner to the power button at the top of the device.

While it has since been superseded by the high powered M1 iPad Air 5, the Air 4 still boasts the speedy A14 Bionic chip which allows it to be a whiz at multitasking and demanding tasks like 4K video editing.

iPad Air 4 Deal

iPad Air 4 Deal

The 5-star iPad Air 4 has just received an unbelievable price cut over at Amazon, making for one of the best iPad deals we’ve seen all year.

  • Amazon
  • Was £579
  • Now £429
View Deal

The iPad Air 4 also saw better support for accessories across the board, now working with the superb Apple Pencil 2 as well as the beautifully designed (if a little expensive) Magic Keyboard.

In his full 5-star review for the device, Editor Max Parker wrote: “The iPad Air 4 is a truly excellent tablet, especially for the £579/$599 price. It even makes the iPad Pro 11-inch a tough sell, as the only real benefit is the faster display (among other smaller differences like the addition of LiDAR). Thanks to the new design, excellent fingerprint sensor, great accessory support and USB-C, the iPad Air 4 is the best tablet you can buy right now.”

As the review mentions, the iPad Air 4 was already a bit of a bargain at its original price point, but while this huge discount is available, it’s easily one of the best iPads you can buy right now.

You might like…

Now just £199, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal

Now just £199, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Deal: Get the Chromecast with Google TV for its lowest price yet

Deal: Get the Chromecast with Google TV for its lowest price yet

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This incredible Galaxy S22 contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright

This incredible Galaxy S22 contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Antivirus Deal: Swipe a massive 80% off Kaspersky Internet Security with this code

Antivirus Deal: Swipe a massive 80% off Kaspersky Internet Security with this code

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Deal: Show off your Nintendo Switch screenshots with this adorable Pikachu mini printer

Deal: Show off your Nintendo Switch screenshots with this adorable Pikachu mini printer

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
These 5-star self-cleaning LG earbuds are now less than half price

These 5-star self-cleaning LG earbuds are now less than half price

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.