iPad Air Deal: Get the 2020 iPad Air with a massive price cut attached

As great as they are, iPad deals are a rare occurrence which is why you won’t want to wait around on this unbelievable price drop we’ve found for the iPad Air 4.

Originally available for £579, the 64GB iPad Air 4 can now be picked up from Amazon for the significantly lower rate of just £429.

Given that this is just over £100 more than the comparatively lesser featured iPad 9, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a premium level iPad on the cheap. It’s even better if this is being bought as a first iPad as the device in question happens to be one of the best iPads that Apple has ever released.

After all, the 2020 revision of the iPad Air (more commonly known as the iPad Air 4) saw the design changed to be more like that of the iPad Pro, removing the front-facing home button and opting instead for a larger screen with smaller bezels. The change also pushed the fingerprint scanner to the power button at the top of the device.

While it has since been superseded by the high powered M1 iPad Air 5, the Air 4 still boasts the speedy A14 Bionic chip which allows it to be a whiz at multitasking and demanding tasks like 4K video editing.

The iPad Air 4 also saw better support for accessories across the board, now working with the superb Apple Pencil 2 as well as the beautifully designed (if a little expensive) Magic Keyboard.

In his full 5-star review for the device, Editor Max Parker wrote: “The iPad Air 4 is a truly excellent tablet, especially for the £579/$599 price. It even makes the iPad Pro 11-inch a tough sell, as the only real benefit is the faster display (among other smaller differences like the addition of LiDAR). Thanks to the new design, excellent fingerprint sensor, great accessory support and USB-C, the iPad Air 4 is the best tablet you can buy right now.”

As the review mentions, the iPad Air 4 was already a bit of a bargain at its original price point, but while this huge discount is available, it’s easily one of the best iPads you can buy right now.