iPad 2019 Deal: Buy the latest Apple iPad right now for under £300

Opt for Buy Now, Pay Later when buying the 2019 iPad from Very and use the discount code PEH7A to bring the iPad down to only £299.

Buy: Apple iPad 2019 Now £299 (Save £50)

The very latest release in Apple’s selection of tablet products, the newest generation of iPad can now be yours for £299, £50 off its starting price point of £349.

Best iPad 2019 Deal Apple iPad (2019) 32Gb, Wi-Fi, 10.2 inch Retina Display - Space Grey - Use Code: PEH7A Benefit from the brand new iPadOS on the 2019 iPad, powerfully packed with the A10 Fusion chip that will power even the most heavy duty of creative programs and apps. Yours with £50 off when you opt for the Buy Now, Pay Later payment plan.

To purchase the iPad and redeem this exceptional discount, all you have to do is quote PEH7A at the checkout and choose the Buy Now, Pay Later payment option. This allows you to spread the cost of the iPad across 12 months and, as long as you pay it off before the payment period ends, you’ll completely avoid any extra interest on top.

Meant to adopt more characteristics of a computer, Apple’s 2019 release of the iPad aims to further close the gaps between tablets and laptops, launching with the brand new iPadOS software that puts multi-tasking and a more versatile home screen at its forefront.

Compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard makes the iPad even more of a great tool to utilise. Able to treat the iPad like your primary laptop, especially with the powerful A10 Fusion chip that can well and truly take on heavy duty tasks like editing 4K video and loading other hefty creative tools seamlessly, you can also showcase some artistic flare with the Apple Pencil for swoony note-taking, illustrations and more.

All displayed on a 10.2-inch screen with brilliant Retina Display, colours prove vivid and crisp – the perfect canvas for any of your imaginative creations.

Boasting a 10-hour battery life, the iPad well and truly steps up as a more versatile answer to carting your MacBook around, weighing just 483g.

With a whole host of apps specifically made to enhance iPadOS, create brilliant pieces of work, from word processing to formatting, designing and sketching, all delivered from a more dynamic home screen where you can pin, split screen and easily access your favourite apps.

In terms of the price you might pay for a laptop, £299 seems like a price not to be sniffed at with the PEH7A Very discount code taking £50 off your Buy Now, Pay Later purchase.

