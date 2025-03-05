The iPad 10 is now on clearance, get it while you can

After Apple’s surprise announcement of the upcoming iPad 11, the existing iPad 10 is now going for a super cheap price while stocks last.

Apple shocked us all yesterday by announcing a new M3 toting iPad Air, alongside a faster base-level iPad with slightly better storage. The latter is set to launch on March 12th but this means that the existing iPad 10 has been removed from the Apple Store, and is now massively reduced at other retailers.

If you head on over to Amazon right now then you can bag the excellent iPad 10 for just £279, instead of its previous price tag of £329. Given that this is the main tablet I currently use on a daily basis, I cannot recommend it enough to those looking to enjoy all that iPadOS has to offer on the cheap.

The thing that impresses me the most about the iPad 10 is in just how far Apple’s tablet tech has come over the years. My first-ever iPad was the first-gen iPad Mini, and while I largely used that for watching videos and reading via the Kindle app, things couldn’t be more different today.

With Apple’s Keyboard Folio case in tow, I’m able to use the iPad 10 for a spot of work whenever I’m set up at one of my go-to cafes. I’ve even spent the last few years working on a novel via the Scrivener app (which I also highly recommend to any budding authors out there).

Productivity feels like a natural fit here because of the iPad 10’s multitasking capabilities. The device’s large 10.2-inch display makes it easy to have two apps sit side by side, so you can be taking notes in one half of the screen, whilst using the other half to read through an article in Apple News for example.

When you want a bit of light distraction, you can also have picture-in-picture content play as you work. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t occasionally write an article with one of my favourite episodes from The Office playing in the top-right corner.

Of course, the iPad 10 is still a great tablet for entertainment, with apps for Netflix, Disney Plus and more. You can even dive into some serious gaming via the cloud, through services like Game Pass and GeForce Now, not to mention addictive titles like Balatro that are included with Apple Arcade.

There’s a lot to love about the iPad 10, and while it’s available at such a reduced price, it’s the one that I’d recommend to most people. It gives you more or less everything you could want from a tablet PC, and it doesn’t cost a fortune. What more could you ask for?