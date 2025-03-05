Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPad 10 is now on clearance, get it while you can

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After Apple’s surprise announcement of the upcoming iPad 11, the existing iPad 10 is now going for a super cheap price while stocks last.

Apple shocked us all yesterday by announcing a new M3 toting iPad Air, alongside a faster base-level iPad with slightly better storage. The latter is set to launch on March 12th but this means that the existing iPad 10 has been removed from the Apple Store, and is now massively reduced at other retailers.

If you head on over to Amazon right now then you can bag the excellent iPad 10 for just £279, instead of its previous price tag of £329. Given that this is the main tablet I currently use on a daily basis, I cannot recommend it enough to those looking to enjoy all that iPadOS has to offer on the cheap.

iPad 10 is on clearance while stocks last

iPad 10 is on clearance while stocks last

After the announcement of the iPad 11, the existing iPad 10 is now down to a bargain price while stocks last, giving you the chance to get one of the best iPads out there for less.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329
  • Now just £279
View Deal

The thing that impresses me the most about the iPad 10 is in just how far Apple’s tablet tech has come over the years. My first-ever iPad was the first-gen iPad Mini, and while I largely used that for watching videos and reading via the Kindle app, things couldn’t be more different today.

With Apple’s Keyboard Folio case in tow, I’m able to use the iPad 10 for a spot of work whenever I’m set up at one of my go-to cafes. I’ve even spent the last few years working on a novel via the Scrivener app (which I also highly recommend to any budding authors out there).

Productivity feels like a natural fit here because of the iPad 10’s multitasking capabilities. The device’s large 10.2-inch display makes it easy to have two apps sit side by side, so you can be taking notes in one half of the screen, whilst using the other half to read through an article in Apple News for example.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

When you want a bit of light distraction, you can also have picture-in-picture content play as you work. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t occasionally write an article with one of my favourite episodes from The Office playing in the top-right corner.

Of course, the iPad 10 is still a great tablet for entertainment, with apps for Netflix, Disney Plus and more. You can even dive into some serious gaming via the cloud, through services like Game Pass and GeForce Now, not to mention addictive titles like Balatro that are included with Apple Arcade.

There’s a lot to love about the iPad 10, and while it’s available at such a reduced price, it’s the one that I’d recommend to most people. It gives you more or less everything you could want from a tablet PC, and it doesn’t cost a fortune. What more could you ask for?

You might like…

Buying a smartwatch? Here’s the one pick I recommend right now

Buying a smartwatch? Here’s the one pick I recommend right now

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven just hit an all-time bargain price

Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven just hit an all-time bargain price

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
The Pixel 9 just undercut Apple and Samsung in a big way

The Pixel 9 just undercut Apple and Samsung in a big way

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
After the Galaxy A56 announcement, the Galaxy A55 phone is going cheap

After the Galaxy A56 announcement, the Galaxy A55 phone is going cheap

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
The iPad Mini 7 deal we’ve been waiting for has arrived

The iPad Mini 7 deal we’ve been waiting for has arrived

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
At this price, there’s no reason not to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

At this price, there’s no reason not to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access