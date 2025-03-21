My favourite iPad is now cheaper than ever

The last gen iPad 10 is my favourite iPad to date, and if you pick one up now then you’ll be getting it for a bargain price.

I’m a little obsessed with iPads. Over the years I’ve used them to write my entire MA dissertation and more recently, written my first ever novel completely within the Scrivener app. They can be excellent for productivity if you know how to use them.

To that end, I’d argue that you don’t need the high-end iPad Air/Pro (not unless you’re doing power intensive work like animation), particularly as the previous-gen iPad 10 can now be bought for just £259.97, a bargain price given that it used to go for £329. There’s a similar offer in the US as well.

Despite its entry-level status, there’s a lot to like about the iPad 10. Continuing on the thread of productivity, when you add Apple’s Keyboard Folio case into the mix, the iPad 10 can become a super portable laptop, with access to tons of key apps like Google Docs, Canva and Outlook.

I’ve lost count of the amount of times that I’ve taken my iPad with me to work remotely from a local cafe, and when there’s no Wi-Fi to be had (or the connection is a bit spotty), you can simply use your iPhone as a hotspot.

It also helps that the battery life on the iPad 10 is legendary. Apple says that you can reach 10-hours of use on a single charge, and that pretty much falls in line with my experience, so I rarely have to worry about bringing a charger with me.

Of course, after the working day is done and you just want to kick back and relax, the iPad 10 can become an excellent entertainment hub. There are plenty of games you can play including Runescape Classic and Minecraft, but that opens up even more if you have an Apple Arcade subscription.

For those who want something more akin to what you’ll find on consoles, you can connect a Bluetooth controller to the iPad 10 and stream triple-A games via services like Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now.

Not into gaming? No problem, you can pop on one of the latest shows or films from Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more. Also, thanks to the Apple TV app, it’s incredibly easy to see all of your favourite shows in one place, and find helpful recommendations based on your viewing preferences.

I could rant on about the iPad 10 all day but just know that when it’s going for only £259.97, it’s a bargain buy for all use cases. As a side note, you can anticipate more Apple deals next week when the Amazon Spring Sale event begins.