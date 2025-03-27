:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Building a gaming PC? Don’t miss this epic deal on the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

When it comes to building a capable gaming PC, you don’t want to skimp on performance, which is why this Intel deal from Amazon is too good to miss.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is now on and that means there’s a ton of deals on gaming laptops, keyboards, wireless mice and more. If you’re not looking for a pre-built device and would rather customise a build to suit your preferences then worry not, Amazon’s got you covered there too.

Right now the super powered Intel Core i9-12900K processor can be yours for just $244. Even though the ‘before’ price is listed as $289, the CPU actually went for around the $600 mark around the time of launch, making this an instant bargain for getting high-end specs at an affordable price.

Intel Core i9-12900K CPU price cut

Intel Core i9-12900K CPU price cut

The Intel Core i9-12900K has just seen its price plummet to only $244, courtesy of the ongoing Amazon Big Spring Sale, making it a bargain for those building their own gaming PC.

  • Amazon
  • Was $289
  • Now just $244
View Deal

If this is your first PC build and you’re a little unsure on where to start, kicking things off with the CPU isn’t a bad idea as it gives you an idea of the type of power your PC can rock.

The Intel Core i9-12900K is designed specifically with gaming in mind, with 30MB of L4 cache memory, an LGA-1700 socket to bring the PCB into the mix, and integrated Intel UHD 770 graphics. Simply put, it’s all the stuff that you’d want from a gaming-ready CPU.

Don’t just take my word for it though, the Intel Core i9-12900K scored an impressively high 4.5-star rating when put through its paces via our professional benchmarks. Here’s what our reviewer had to say:

“The gains in single-core performance are undeniably impressive, resulting in sizable frame rate boosts for the majority of games I tested. But it’s the improvements to the multi-core performance that impressed the most, with both Geekbench 5 and Cinebench R23 seeing results that are almost twice as good as what the i9-11900K offers.”

For just $244, it’s very unlikely that you’ll find quite as capable a CPU for the same price, but if you’ve had second thoughts about the building process then you may want to check out the unbelievable offer Amazon currently has on the Lenovo Legion 5i. No matter which route you go down, there are plenty of bargains to be had.

