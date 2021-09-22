Insta360 Go 2 Deal: This thumb-sized vlogging camera has just plummeted in price

The Insta360 Go 2 has just seen a massive price drop over at Camera Centre UK’s eBay store, letting you nab the miniature action camera for just £255.20.

At any other time of year, the Insta360 Go would set you back £294.99 (you can ignore the inflated price mentioned on the listing), but by using the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout, you can whack £39.79 off the RRP.

Insta360 Go 2 Limited Time Deal A great deal for vloggers everywhere, the Insta360 Go 2 has seen a rare discount over at Camera Centre UK’s eBay store when you use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout. eBay

Use code PURCHASE4LESS

Now £255.20 View Deal

There isn’t much time to nab this offer however, as the aforementioned code will expire at midnight tomorrow, September 23. As one of the rare opportunities to get the Insta360 Go 2 at a discounted rate, this is a great deal for vloggers and adrenaline junkies everywhere.

When it comes to vlogging on the go – there are very few cameras quite as compact as the Insta360 Go 2. Weighing just 26.5g with a frame that’s roughly about the size of a thumb, the Go 2 may be dinky, but it has 32GB of internal storage packed in and can shoot 2880 x 2880 footage at up to 30fps.

There’s a small pressure button on the Go 2 itself that can be used to instantly activate recording, but the majority of the camera controls are left up to the ingenious charging case that’s packed with the camera.

One part case, one part tripod with remote controls, the Go 2’s charging case is unlike anything I’ve ever used before. These were my initial thoughts when testing out the device: “There’s even a little stand built into the case, so you can prop it up with the Go 2 housed inside and speak directly to the camera. It’s a great idea for jumping into some instant vlogging, and I get the feeling that in a year’s time, Insta360’s competitors will be thinking of ways to incorporate a charging case/remote into their own technology.”

Insta360 Go 2 Limited Time Deal A great deal for vloggers everywhere, the Insta360 Go 2 has seen a rare discount over at Camera Centre UK’s eBay store when you use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout. eBay

Use code PURCHASE4LESS

Now £255.20 View Deal

Anything you capture can be edited in the accompanying Insta360 app, giving you the chance to share your favourite clips right away on Facebook or Instagram.

For anyone who’s found the recent GoPro’s to be touch too pricey, the Insta360 Go 2 is a great alternative at this price – just remember to use the code PURCHASE4LESS to receive the full discount.