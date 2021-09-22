 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Insta360 Go 2 Deal: This thumb-sized vlogging camera has just plummeted in price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The Insta360 Go 2 has just seen a massive price drop over at Camera Centre UK’s eBay store, letting you nab the miniature action camera for just £255.20.

At any other time of year, the Insta360 Go would set you back £294.99 (you can ignore the inflated price mentioned on the listing), but by using the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout, you can whack £39.79 off the RRP.

Trusted Reviews
Insta360 Go 2 Limited Time Deal

Insta360 Go 2 Limited Time Deal

A great deal for vloggers everywhere, the Insta360 Go 2 has seen a rare discount over at Camera Centre UK’s eBay store when you use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout.

  • eBay
  • Use code PURCHASE4LESS
  • Now £255.20
View Deal

There isn’t much time to nab this offer however, as the aforementioned code will expire at midnight tomorrow, September 23. As one of the rare opportunities to get the Insta360 Go 2 at a discounted rate, this is a great deal for vloggers and adrenaline junkies everywhere.

When it comes to vlogging on the go – there are very few cameras quite as compact as the Insta360 Go 2. Weighing just 26.5g with a frame that’s roughly about the size of a thumb, the Go 2 may be dinky, but it has 32GB of internal storage packed in and can shoot 2880 x 2880 footage at up to 30fps.

You might like…

The AirPods Max just received a price drop you won’t want to miss

The AirPods Max just received a price drop you won’t want to miss

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
You can save a whopping £75 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G right now

You can save a whopping £75 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G right now

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
You can get over 50% off the Google Nest Hub using this code

You can get over 50% off the Google Nest Hub using this code

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The Nvidia Shield TV lets you upscale your Netflix stream – and it’s at its lowest price yet

The Nvidia Shield TV lets you upscale your Netflix stream – and it’s at its lowest price yet

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Save almost £150 on this powerful Shark Cordless Vacuum

Save almost £150 on this powerful Shark Cordless Vacuum

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the Premier League live and online

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the Premier League live and online

Chris Smith 3 days ago

There’s a small pressure button on the Go 2 itself that can be used to instantly activate recording, but the majority of the camera controls are left up to the ingenious charging case that’s packed with the camera.

One part case, one part tripod with remote controls, the Go 2’s charging case is unlike anything I’ve ever used before. These were my initial thoughts when testing out the device: “There’s even a little stand built into the case, so you can prop it up with the Go 2 housed inside and speak directly to the camera. It’s a great idea for jumping into some instant vlogging, and I get the feeling that in a year’s time, Insta360’s competitors will be thinking of ways to incorporate a charging case/remote into their own technology.”

Trusted Reviews
Insta360 Go 2 Limited Time Deal

Insta360 Go 2 Limited Time Deal

A great deal for vloggers everywhere, the Insta360 Go 2 has seen a rare discount over at Camera Centre UK’s eBay store when you use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout.

  • eBay
  • Use code PURCHASE4LESS
  • Now £255.20
View Deal

Anything you capture can be edited in the accompanying Insta360 app, giving you the chance to share your favourite clips right away on Facebook or Instagram.

For anyone who’s found the recent GoPro’s to be touch too pricey, the Insta360 Go 2 is a great alternative at this price – just remember to use the code PURCHASE4LESS to receive the full discount.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.