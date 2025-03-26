:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Forget buying a GoPro – the Insta360 Ace Pro is a Spring sale bargain

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Amazon’s just dropped an epic deal on the Insta360 Ace Pro that’s perfect for entry-level content creators.

While it might be tempting to opt for a GoPro camera on name recognition alone, anyone looking to get into content creation will probably find a better bargain amongst one of the company’s competitors, particularly Insta360 which has been gradually making a name for itself with incredible products.

The brand has quite a few cameras but for the one that most closely mimics the GoPro experience, it’s the Inst360 Ace Pro that you’ll want, and it’s just plummeted to only £269. Compared to its original price point of £429.99, this is an undeniable bargain from the ongoing Amazon Spring Sale.

This Insta360 deal destroys GoPro

This Insta360 deal destroys GoPro

For content creators who are just starting out and after a capable camera that’s easy to film and edit with, the newly reduced Insta360 Ace Pro is well worth jumping on.

There’s a lot of advice out there on which cameras to buy if you’re looking to start your own YouTube channel or TikTok page, and while there are definitely some excellent video-focused cameras from the likes of Sony and DJI, the problem is that they cost quite a lot.

I’d argue that if you’re just starting out then it’s better to pick up an affordable, albeit capable, piece of filming equipment that you can start out with as you try and hone your skills on camera. To that end, the Insta360 Ace Pro is a great place to start.

For starters, it has a screen that flips out so you can easily frame yourself correctly in a shot before you hit record. It’s a durable device too, as it’s been designed as an action camera that can take a knock or two without batting an eyelid.

Where the Ace Pro arguably overtakes GoPro is in the realm of low-light filming. In our four-star review for the device, Sam Kieldsen wrote: “I found its low-light PureShot video mode impressive (by action cam standards, at least) in terms of the detail it can draw out of very dark, gloomy scenes.”

The Insta360 companion app also includes a ton of free editing software that allows you to tweak footage on a budget, all on your smartphone.

For those just starting out, the Insta360 Ace Pro is a great buy in the realm of content creation, made even better thanks to this Amazon discount.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

