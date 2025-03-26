Forget buying a GoPro – the Insta360 Ace Pro is a Spring sale bargain

Amazon’s just dropped an epic deal on the Insta360 Ace Pro that’s perfect for entry-level content creators.

While it might be tempting to opt for a GoPro camera on name recognition alone, anyone looking to get into content creation will probably find a better bargain amongst one of the company’s competitors, particularly Insta360 which has been gradually making a name for itself with incredible products.

The brand has quite a few cameras but for the one that most closely mimics the GoPro experience, it’s the Inst360 Ace Pro that you’ll want, and it’s just plummeted to only £269. Compared to its original price point of £429.99, this is an undeniable bargain from the ongoing Amazon Spring Sale.

This Insta360 deal destroys GoPro For content creators who are just starting out and after a capable camera that’s easy to film and edit with, the newly reduced Insta360 Ace Pro is well worth jumping on. Amazon

Was £429.99 at launch

Now just £269 View Deal

There’s a lot of advice out there on which cameras to buy if you’re looking to start your own YouTube channel or TikTok page, and while there are definitely some excellent video-focused cameras from the likes of Sony and DJI, the problem is that they cost quite a lot.

I’d argue that if you’re just starting out then it’s better to pick up an affordable, albeit capable, piece of filming equipment that you can start out with as you try and hone your skills on camera. To that end, the Insta360 Ace Pro is a great place to start.

For starters, it has a screen that flips out so you can easily frame yourself correctly in a shot before you hit record. It’s a durable device too, as it’s been designed as an action camera that can take a knock or two without batting an eyelid.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Where the Ace Pro arguably overtakes GoPro is in the realm of low-light filming. In our four-star review for the device, Sam Kieldsen wrote: “I found its low-light PureShot video mode impressive (by action cam standards, at least) in terms of the detail it can draw out of very dark, gloomy scenes.”

The Insta360 companion app also includes a ton of free editing software that allows you to tweak footage on a budget, all on your smartphone.

For those just starting out, the Insta360 Ace Pro is a great buy in the realm of content creation, made even better thanks to this Amazon discount.