This incredible Xbox One S bundle gets you FIFA 20 for free

FIFA 20 may not have hit store shelves yet, but this amazing Xbox One S bundle (which already includes three other titles), nabs you the game, a Now TV pass and a gaming headset at no extra cost.

At just £169, the all-digital Xbox One S – bundled with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3 – was a pretty solid deal. And yet, for the exact same price, GAME is now throwing in a digital copy of FIFA 20 alongside a two-month Now TV Entertainment Pass.

As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a mono-chat headset for conversing with your friends online. Can you ask for a better deal than that?

Eagle-eyed Trusted Reviews readers will know that our FIFA 20 review went live only yesterday, with the latest iteration in the long-running series receiving a high amount of praise.

In his verdict for the game, Max Parker wrote: “FIFA 20 remains a gorgeous and fun-to-play football game that’s as addictive as ever. The addition of Volta adds some much-needed variety and the quick matches filled with skills and elaborate game celebrations are fun.”

FIFA 20 is only just the tip of the iceberg however, with the Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3 all being stellar titles that are worthy of your attention. Forza is of particular note, arguably being one of the best racing games ever made, giving you the change to burn some rubber in the vast and varied landscape of Australia.

When you fancy taking a break from gameplay, swap over to Now TV and enjoy some of the latest hit shows including Chernobyl, Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale.

At such a ridiculously low price, this incredible Xbox One S offer is sure to disappear before you know it. If you fancy being one of the lucky few to nab it, then there’s no time like the present.

