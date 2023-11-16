Incredible deal turns the flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro into a mid-range phone

We’re mid-way through November, and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday is just around the corner. But as with recent years, the discounts are coming in thick and fast ahead of the big day next Friday. That means there are already stunning deals available, making it the ideal time to bag yourself a bargain on that bit of tech you’ve had your eye on.

One such tempting deal comes from retail giant Amazon, offering a whopping 45% off the flagship-level Oppo Find X5 Pro, bringing it down to just £570 from its £1,049 RRP. That’ll net you the 12GB + 256GB model in Black, although it’s also available in a gorgeous white finish for a little more at £595.

Save 45% on the Oppo Find X5 Pro, now just £570 Grab the flagship-level Oppo Find X5 Pro on Amazon now for only £570, reduced by a whopping £479! That’s an incredible 45% off, making it the cheapest it has been for 6 months. Amazon

Save 45%

£570 View Deal

Though the Oppo Find X5 Pro was replaced by the newer Oppo Find X6 Pro in 2023, the latter smartphone isn’t readily available to buy in the UK. That means if you’ve got your heart set on an Oppo flagship, the Find X5 Pro remains your best option.

And while it’s a year old, at £570, it blows the mid-range competition out of the water with a versatile camera setup, stunning curved display and a sleek design comprised of ceramic and metal. Simply put, the discounted Oppo Find X5 Pro offers real bang for your buck.

As you can see from the above graph, the phone has slowly been dropping in price over the past 30 days with today’s price among the cheapest it has been so far. However, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, the picture is even more optimistic, showing that the Find X5 Pro is currently the cheapest it has been in the past six months.

Is the Oppo Find X5 Pro worth buying?

Is Oppo's flagship still a hit in 2023? Pros Great screen

Strong main and ultrawide cameras

Charges very quickly Cons The shiny back is a miss

Poor camera zoom

Software needs more polish

Oppo Find X5 Pro is a flagship phone with high-end specs

Features a ceramic back with a shiny finish

Unique, standout design

6.7-inch OLED display with good colours

Excellent camera performance with wide and ultra-wide arrays

Impressive ultra-wide shots without distortion

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for top-notch performance

Adequate battery life with fast charging speeds

Nicer software compared to Samsung’s One UI

No bloatware preinstalled on the phone

The Oppo Find X5 Pro might be a year old, but that doesn’t make it any less of a fantastic flagship-level smartphone. Its sleek, premium design stands out from the crowd with a ceramic rear and a shiny finish, and its camera bump looks like it has been pushed out from within the phone. The phone is also protected with IP68 dust and water resistance.

There’s also a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with the vivid colours and inky blacks the display tech is known for, coupled with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a high resolution that makes text and images look particularly sharp.

However, it’s the camera setup that genuinely sets the Find X5 Pro apart. Using a dedicated MariSilicon X ISP, the trio of rear lenses delivers phenomenal performance both in well-lit and low-light scenarios, packed with light and detail. That’s particularly true of the ultrawide, with impressive shots free of distortion seen in many alternatives.

Combined with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone is a powerhouse of processing power that’ll still keep up with many 2023 smartphones. During our time with it, we did not encounter a hint of stutter or lag.

If you want to learn more, take a look at our comprehensive Oppo Find X5 Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

If the Oppo Find X5 Pro deal isn’t to your liking, you’re in luck. We’ve also spotted impressive contract deals on the flagship Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, and if you want to buy your phone outright, there are tempting offers on the likes of the Sony Xperia 1 V and Google Pixel 7.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: