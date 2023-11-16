Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Incredible deal turns the flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro into a mid-range phone

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

We’re mid-way through November, and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday is just around the corner. But as with recent years, the discounts are coming in thick and fast ahead of the big day next Friday. That means there are already stunning deals available, making it the ideal time to bag yourself a bargain on that bit of tech you’ve had your eye on.

One such tempting deal comes from retail giant Amazon, offering a whopping 45% off the flagship-level Oppo Find X5 Pro, bringing it down to just £570 from its £1,049 RRP. That’ll net you the 12GB + 256GB model in Black, although it’s also available in a gorgeous white finish for a little more at £595.

Save 45% on the Oppo Find X5 Pro, now just £570

Save 45% on the Oppo Find X5 Pro, now just £570

Grab the flagship-level Oppo Find X5 Pro on Amazon now for only £570, reduced by a whopping £479! That’s an incredible 45% off, making it the cheapest it has been for 6 months.

  • Amazon
  • Save 45%
  • £570
View Deal

Though the Oppo Find X5 Pro was replaced by the newer Oppo Find X6 Pro in 2023, the latter smartphone isn’t readily available to buy in the UK. That means if you’ve got your heart set on an Oppo flagship, the Find X5 Pro remains your best option.

And while it’s a year old, at £570, it blows the mid-range competition out of the water with a versatile camera setup, stunning curved display and a sleek design comprised of ceramic and metal. Simply put, the discounted Oppo Find X5 Pro offers real bang for your buck.

As you can see from the above graph, the phone has slowly been dropping in price over the past 30 days with today’s price among the cheapest it has been so far. However, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, the picture is even more optimistic, showing that the Find X5 Pro is currently the cheapest it has been in the past six months.

Is the Oppo Find X5 Pro worth buying?

Homecreen on the Oppo Find X5 Pro
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Is Oppo's flagship still a hit in 2023?

Pros

  • Great screen
  • Strong main and ultrawide cameras
  • Charges very quickly

Cons

  • The shiny back is a miss
  • Poor camera zoom
  • Software needs more polish
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro is a flagship phone with high-end specs
  • Features a ceramic back with a shiny finish
  • Unique, standout design
  • 6.7-inch OLED display with good colours
  • Excellent camera performance with wide and ultra-wide arrays
  • Impressive ultra-wide shots without distortion
  • Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for top-notch performance
  • Adequate battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Nicer software compared to Samsung’s One UI
  • No bloatware preinstalled on the phone

The Oppo Find X5 Pro might be a year old, but that doesn’t make it any less of a fantastic flagship-level smartphone. Its sleek, premium design stands out from the crowd with a ceramic rear and a shiny finish, and its camera bump looks like it has been pushed out from within the phone. The phone is also protected with IP68 dust and water resistance.

There’s also a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with the vivid colours and inky blacks the display tech is known for, coupled with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a high resolution that makes text and images look particularly sharp.

However, it’s the camera setup that genuinely sets the Find X5 Pro apart. Using a dedicated MariSilicon X ISP, the trio of rear lenses delivers phenomenal performance both in well-lit and low-light scenarios, packed with light and detail. That’s particularly true of the ultrawide, with impressive shots free of distortion seen in many alternatives.

Combined with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone is a powerhouse of processing power that’ll still keep up with many 2023 smartphones. During our time with it, we did not encounter a hint of stutter or lag.

If you want to learn more, take a look at our comprehensive Oppo Find X5 Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

If the Oppo Find X5 Pro deal isn’t to your liking, you’re in luck. We’ve also spotted impressive contract deals on the flagship Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, and if you want to buy your phone outright, there are tempting offers on the likes of the Sony Xperia 1 V and Google Pixel 7.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Early Black Friday Deals Live: See the best offers now available

Early Black Friday Deals Live: See the best offers now available

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.