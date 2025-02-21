Up your Xbox storage with this WD Black 1TB expansion card deal

If your Xbox Series X or Series S is running low on storage, we’ve got just the deal for you. Western Digital’s WD_BLACK C50 expansion card is going cheap at just £134.

This 1TB storage expansion card would usually set you back £149.99, meaning you could save £15.99 by picking it up today. Head to Amazon while this deal is here to save 11% on the WD_BLACK C50.

If you’re tired of fretting over storage, this is a great opportunity to pick up an officially licensed expansion card at a bargain. Just make sure to take advantage of this offer before the deal expires.

The WD_BLACK C50 is a 1TB storage expansion card by Western Digital.

Designed especially to be used with the Xbox Series X and Series S, the WD_BLACK C50 makes use of the Xbox Velocity Architecture to ensure it delivers the same performance as the console’s internal storage.

There’s no installation process required, with this being a plug-and-play card, and the card’s modern, industrial style fits right in with the boxy console.

The best news is there’s no need to transfer games back and forth to the console, with this expansion card allowing you to keep all of your favourite titles ready to play with the Xbox Quick Resume.

It’s no secret that games have gotten bigger and bigger over the years. If you’re finding yourself short on storage, the WD_BLACK C50 is a great, simple solution that doesn’t look too shabby either.

