Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’re quick, you can get the Pixel Watch 2 for £149

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Prime Big Deal Days might be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still catch a brilliant deal before Black Friday. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now just £149 on O2

The 2023 smartwatch is available for just £149 upfront. Alternatively, you can break the cost down by paying £50 upfront and £2.75 a month for 36 months with 0% APR. Either way, you’re paying the same amount and a fraction of the watch’s £239 RRP. 

Save £90 on the Google Pixel Watch 2

Save £90 on the Google Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 has dropped to just £149 on O2. Order now to bag this 4-star Google smartwatch before it sells out and save a whopping £90 compared to its usual RRP.

  • O2
  • Was £239
  • £149
View Deal

Head to O2 now to save 37% (that’s a whopping £90) on the price of this Google smartwatch. You’ll want to hurry, though – according to O2, there are only a few left. 

Is the Pixel Watch 2 worth buying? 

The Pixel Watch 2 worn on a wrist
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google finally steps up

Pros

  • Battery life is now workable
  • Outstanding HR accuracy
  • Design is still great for 24/7 wear

Cons

  • Battery life still not great or predictable
  • Only available in one case size
  • Fitbit Premium required for some stats

The Pixel Watch 2 is Google’s 2023 smartwatch and combines top features from Google and Fitbit, which was acquired by the company a few years back. 

The Watch 2 features a sleek, circular design that we found to be great for 24/7 wear, along with a battery life capable of lasting a full day. 

It’s packed with handy health and fitness tracking features, including the ability to monitor your heart rate, stress levels, sleep and more. You can count your steps, track your calories burned, keep an eye on your active zone minutes and easily share any signs of atrial fibrillation with your healthcare provider. 

Of course, Google’s own services like Home, Assistant, Maps and Calendar are seamlessly integrated into the Wear OS operating system, as are apps like WhatsApp which not even the Apple Watch supports. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Pixel Watch 2 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, don’t miss out on this incredible Honor 90 deal. This refurbished model has dropped from £449.99 to just £179.99 only one year after launch. 

You might like…

Galaxy S21 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Galaxy S21 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
This Amazon tablet deal can keep the kids entertained on the cheap

This Amazon tablet deal can keep the kids entertained on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
It’s your last chance to get the Echo Pop for just £19.99

It’s your last chance to get the Echo Pop for just £19.99

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
When the iPhone 15 is this cheap, we can forget the iPhone 16

When the iPhone 15 is this cheap, we can forget the iPhone 16

Chris Smith 4 days ago
This is the Meta Quest 3 deal we’ve been waiting for

This is the Meta Quest 3 deal we’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith 4 days ago
When is the next Amazon Prime Day? All we know so far

When is the next Amazon Prime Day? All we know so far

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words