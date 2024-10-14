If you’re quick, you can get the Pixel Watch 2 for £149

Prime Big Deal Days might be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still catch a brilliant deal before Black Friday. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now just £149 on O2.

The 2023 smartwatch is available for just £149 upfront. Alternatively, you can break the cost down by paying £50 upfront and £2.75 a month for 36 months with 0% APR. Either way, you’re paying the same amount and a fraction of the watch’s £239 RRP.

Was £239

£149 View Deal

Head to O2 now to save 37% (that’s a whopping £90) on the price of this Google smartwatch. You’ll want to hurry, though – according to O2, there are only a few left.

Is the Pixel Watch 2 worth buying?

Google finally steps up Pros Battery life is now workable

Outstanding HR accuracy

Design is still great for 24/7 wear Cons Battery life still not great or predictable

Only available in one case size

Fitbit Premium required for some stats

The Pixel Watch 2 is Google’s 2023 smartwatch and combines top features from Google and Fitbit, which was acquired by the company a few years back.

The Watch 2 features a sleek, circular design that we found to be great for 24/7 wear, along with a battery life capable of lasting a full day.

It’s packed with handy health and fitness tracking features, including the ability to monitor your heart rate, stress levels, sleep and more. You can count your steps, track your calories burned, keep an eye on your active zone minutes and easily share any signs of atrial fibrillation with your healthcare provider.

Of course, Google’s own services like Home, Assistant, Maps and Calendar are seamlessly integrated into the Wear OS operating system, as are apps like WhatsApp which not even the Apple Watch supports.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Pixel Watch 2 review.

