If you’re quick, you can get a Chromebook for just £150

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

In need of a new Chromebook? Act now to snap up the HP Chromebook 14″ for as little as £149.99.

Amazon has slashed the price of this best-selling Chromebook by 40% ahead of Black Friday, bringing the usual £249.99 price of the HP Chromebook down to just £149.99. 

The HP Chromebook 14″ is currently just £149.99

Get a brand-new Chromebook for cheap with this incredible Amazon deal. The HP Chromebook 14″ has dropped from £249.99 to just £149.99 for a limited time only.

That’s a £100 saving in time for Christmas – or Black Friday if there’s more on your shopping list – leaving you more cash to spend on the other items you want. 

The HP Chromebook 14″ is a Chromebook released in 2024. 

This 14-inch Chromebook features a HD (1366 x 768) LCD display, while the Intel N100 processor is capable of streaming 4K content and 720p games without a dedicated graphics card. 

ChromeOS is ideal for accessing your daily apps with built-in protection and automatic updates, while the 1080p webcam ensures you look your best in Zoom calls with AI-powered video call enhancements. 

The Intel chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and supports Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, while the 12-hour battery life should be more than enough to get you through a full day of work or browsing. There’s also HP Fast Charge support, giving you 50% battery in just 45 minutes. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for something more high-end, don’t miss this £400 saving on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 – now just £1149

