If you’re quick, you can get a Chromebook for just £150

In need of a new Chromebook? Act now to snap up the HP Chromebook 14″ for as little as £149.99.

Amazon has slashed the price of this best-selling Chromebook by 40% ahead of Black Friday, bringing the usual £249.99 price of the HP Chromebook down to just £149.99.

That’s a £100 saving in time for Christmas – or Black Friday if there’s more on your shopping list – leaving you more cash to spend on the other items you want.

The HP Chromebook 14″ is a Chromebook released in 2024.

This 14-inch Chromebook features a HD (1366 x 768) LCD display, while the Intel N100 processor is capable of streaming 4K content and 720p games without a dedicated graphics card.

ChromeOS is ideal for accessing your daily apps with built-in protection and automatic updates, while the 1080p webcam ensures you look your best in Zoom calls with AI-powered video call enhancements.

The Intel chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and supports Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, while the 12-hour battery life should be more than enough to get you through a full day of work or browsing. There’s also HP Fast Charge support, giving you 50% battery in just 45 minutes.

