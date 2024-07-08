Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

Amazon’s just dropped an absolute bargain on one of Garmin’s best entry-level running watches, making now the perfect time to pick one up.

The outstanding Garmin Forerunner 255 is an easy watch to recommend to anyone making their foray into the world of running, scoring a high 4.5-star rating at its full price of £349.99. Right now however, you can get that same excellent watch for just £251.11, saving you almost £100 at the checkout.

While it might be tempting to opt for the Apple Watch SE 2 if you’re on iPhone, or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 if you’re in camp Android, the Forerunner 255 is a far better buy if you’re mostly interested in improving your running performance.

Garmin has long been finessing its wearable technology, and while the company has much higher priced options like the Garmin Enduro 2 for true outdoor enthusiasts, the Forerunner 255 packs almost all of the key features that runners need, into one great value device.

For starters, the sensors on the 255 throw out some incredibly detailed and accurate heart rate measurements, letting you know exactly how your body is responding to certain workouts, which in turn lets you know how long you need to rest before hitting the tarmac again.

This information also feeds into the Forerunner 255’s sleep tracking, which can greet you with a Morning Report the moment you wake up. This chart lets you know exactly how well you slept and if your body had the chance to properly recover, helping you to avoid injury in the long run.

Backing all of this up is a phenomenal battery life of up to 14-days on a single charge, which makes the watch more than capable of going the distance for any 10K races down the line, or, if you are feeling brave enough, a half/full marathon.

As a final cherry on top, the Forerunner 255 can store your music playlists from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music, allowing you to leave your phone at home and to hit your nearby route without feeling weighed down by tech.

There’s a lot to like about the Garmin Forerunner 255 but when it’s going for a price that is almost £100 cheaper than its original RRP, there’s never been a better time to buy.

