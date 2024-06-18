Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’re a runner, you need to see this Jabra Elite 7 Active deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Any runners out there looking for a great-value set of earphones? Check out this Jabra Elite 7 Active deal.

Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 7 Active for just £89.99 at the moment, which represents a healthy 47% saving on the £169.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 47%
  • Now £89.99
This is for a set of earphones that have been custom built with running in mind. Jabra ShakeGrip technology ensures that each ‘bud will stay firmly planted in your ear even while they’re being shaken around.

An IP57 rating means that these earphones are both water and sweatproof, too.

You can also set your own custom level of immersion or awareness with ANC and HearThrough technology, meaning you can specify precisely how much of the outside world you want to hear. You can even use just one earbud with Mono mode.

We gave the Jabra Elite 7 Active a hugely positive 4.5-star review, calling them “great sounding truly wireless earbuds made for exercise with good battery life and useful ANC skills”. We can confirm that the aforementioned ShakeGrip technology really does work, too.

The ANC is strong with this set of earbuds, while the sound quality is excellent with a little set-up tweaking in the free Jabra app.

It’s earphones like the Jabra Elite 7 Active that mean we were a little heartbroken when Jabra announced its exit from the headphones business last week. Don’t worry, though – Jabra will remain active as a business, and you can expect it to continue supporting its existing product lines.

