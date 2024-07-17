Check out the best Prime Day deals here

If you’re a content creator, you need this discounted DJI Mini drone bundle

Got your eye on the DJI Mini 4K? The drone has seen its price slashed by 20% in Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. 

Not only does the Fly More bundle include the drone, but you’ll also get three batteries, a two-way charging hub and a shoulder bag to keep the petite drone safe when you’re travelling between locations. 

The DJI Mini 4K Fly More bundle would typically cost you £399. However, shop today and you can bag the drone and accessories for as little as £319. That’s a decent £80 saving or 20% off in total. 

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to access this one-day deal. Luckily, Amazon has a 30-day free trial for new users, so we’d definitely recommend taking advantage of that offer if you aren’t already signed up. 

The DJI Mini 4K is a tiny drone that weighs just 249g, making it convenient to take on the go and compliant with the UK’s under-250g drone laws. DJI points out that its drone is only 9g heavier than the flagship iPhone, so that should give you an idea of how lightweight it is. 

The drone is equipped with a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal for shooting sharp and steady footage from the air. It’s also wind resistant up to 38kph, while the 10km HD video transmission is more than you’d ever need in the UK. 

The one-tap take-off and landing and GPS-powered Return to Home functions make this drone incredibly beginner-friendly, while its three 31-minute batteries add up to 93 minutes of total battery life to keep you shooting for longer. 

