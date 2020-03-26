You can now save a further £55 on the highly rated Sony HT-X8500 soundbar, perfect for setting up a home cinema without breaking the bank.

Now is the time to invest in your home entertainment set-up for the true cinematic experience. There’s no better place to start than the Sony HT-X8500 All in One Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, now further reduced from its already discounted rate of £329 to just £274.

Given that the soundbar originally retailed at £350 once upon a time, being able to bag it at a fraction of its overall price makes this offer just too good to miss. Trust us when we say that you won’t be able to find a better soundbar for under £300.

A compact soundbar that we said “under promises and over delivers”, the Sony HT-X8500 is definitely a device you should be excited about. Stretching just 89cm wide, its compact size allows the soundbar to perfectly assimilate into your decor and avoiding sticking out like a sore thumb with its “smart rolled grille, distinguished with grey trim.”

Design is one thing, but when it comes to soundbars, everything hinges on the audio quality. Geared up with Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine – without the support of a subwoofer or extra interconnected speakers – the Sony HT-X8500 still manages to provide encompassing audio right from the heart of what’s playing on your television, as well as emulating the feel of surround sound.

If that isn’t enough to have you adding this bad boy to your basket and jumping straight to the checkout, our verdict said: “Sony’s HT-X8500 doesn’t just offer brilliant value for money; it also brings the multiplex home in a way few will find difficult to live with. It may only be a 2.1 channel system, but the impact of Sony’s inventive DSP post-processing is genuinely impressive.

This affordable all-in-one delivers popcorn fun by the bucket-load, all without up-firing speakers or floor-stealing subwoofer. You might even say it’s a sound bar-gain.”

With a total saving of £74 off its RRP of £350, this Sony HT-X8500 soundbar comes with Trusted Reviews’ seal of recommendation, offering affordability and quality all in one tempting package.

