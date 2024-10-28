If you want a cheap Nintendo Switch this Christmas this deal is for you

If you’re shopping for a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, you’re in luck. Right now, you can bag the console, Super Mario Bros Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for as little as £287.88.

The deal is on the latest Nintendo Switch OLED model and is available via ShopTo on eBay. The regular price of this bundle is £359.85, but you can save £71.97 by entering code ‘SCARYSAVINGS20’ at checkout.

You’ll need to act fast, though – this offer expires today.

Use code SCARYSAVINGS20

£287.88 View Deal

If you were to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Mario Bros Wonder and 12-month Switch Online membership separately, you’d need to spend £309.99 on the console, £49.99 on the game and £17.99 on the subscription service. This adds up to £377.97, meaning this deal will save you £90.09 compared to buying the three items individually this Christmas.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying?

Still a great portable three years on Pros OLED screen offers a huge upgrade

Bigger screen, but still very portable

Stand is a lot sturdier now

Increased storage capacity Cons No performance upgrade

No substantial upgrades for docked mode

The Switch OLED is Nintendo’s newest console, adding a bigger and brighter OLED display to the Switch while still maintaining its portability. This makes it a brilliantly versatile console whether you want to connect the Switch to your TV at home or game on the go.

Other benefits of the OLED model include a sturdier stand for tabletop play and an increased storage capacity.

“I’ve been really impressed by the Nintendo Switch OLED”, wrote Ryan Jones in our review of the console. “The screen’s picture quality is a far greater upgrade than I expected, while additional improvements such as a sturdier stand, wider screen and more premium design all help to ensure this is the absolute best gaming portable device you can buy right now”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Looking for a different deal?

