If you use tons of data, this Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is for you

Data hounds take note: Fonehouse is offering the iPhone 16 on an unlimited data contract deal at a very appealing price ahead of Black Friday.

The deal gets you the latest iPhone 16 on a 24 month contract with unlimited data, texts, and minutes. All this for £40 a month, with a low up front payment of £29.

Unlimited data

£40 a month, £29 up front View Deal

You’ll get free next day delivery, and Fonehouse also offers its Black Friday promise. This means that if you find the same deal cheaper over the Black Friday month, the online retailer will refund the difference.

It’s a great promise to make at a time when people might well be a little hesitant to commit to a deal some three weeks out from the big day.

The iPhone 16 itself is a brilliant phone. Our own Mobile Editor Lewis Painter took this review himself, and handed out a score of 4 out of 5.

“For older iPhone owners, there’s a lot to love about the iPhone 16 experience,” he concluded. There are a pair of new buttons in the Action Button and Camera Control, which provide more tactile appeal and flexibility.

The Action Button offers a customisable shortcut to pretty much any app or function you like. Meanwhile, the Camera Control offers a physical camera shutter button, as well as a swipe-based camera function interface.

Elsewhere, Apple has leapt forward two generations on the power front, with an A18 chip that gets it close to the iPhone 16 Pro in performance terms. It certainly outperforms much of the competition.

It shouldn’t be underestimated that this is a genuinely compact flagship phone, too. If you have small hands, or prefer not to lug around a huge device in your bag or pocket, that’s worth considering.

If you’re hunting for a data-rich iPhone deal this Black Friday, this one’s worth considering.