Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you use tons of data, this Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is for you

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Data hounds take note: Fonehouse is offering the iPhone 16 on an unlimited data contract deal at a very appealing price ahead of Black Friday.

The deal gets you the latest iPhone 16 on a 24 month contract with unlimited data, texts, and minutes. All this for £40 a month, with a low up front payment of £29.

Get the iPhone 16 with unlimited data for just £40 a month

Get the iPhone 16 with unlimited data for just £40 a month

The iPhone 16 is being offered on contract with unlimited data for just £40 a month and £29 up front, courtesy of Fonehouse.

  • Fonehouse
  • Unlimited data
  • £40 a month, £29 up front
View Deal

You’ll get free next day delivery, and Fonehouse also offers its Black Friday promise. This means that if you find the same deal cheaper over the Black Friday month, the online retailer will refund the difference.

It’s a great promise to make at a time when people might well be a little hesitant to commit to a deal some three weeks out from the big day.

The iPhone 16 itself is a brilliant phone. Our own Mobile Editor Lewis Painter took this review himself, and handed out a score of 4 out of 5.

“For older iPhone owners, there’s a lot to love about the iPhone 16 experience,” he concluded. There are a pair of new buttons in the Action Button and Camera Control, which provide more tactile appeal and flexibility.

The Action Button offers a customisable shortcut to pretty much any app or function you like. Meanwhile, the Camera Control offers a physical camera shutter button, as well as a swipe-based camera function interface.

Elsewhere, Apple has leapt forward two generations on the power front, with an A18 chip that gets it close to the iPhone 16 Pro in performance terms. It certainly outperforms much of the competition.

It shouldn’t be underestimated that this is a genuinely compact flagship phone, too. If you have small hands, or prefer not to lug around a huge device in your bag or pocket, that’s worth considering.

If you’re hunting for a data-rich iPhone deal this Black Friday, this one’s worth considering.

You might like…

John Lewis’ big Black Friday iPhone deal is here

John Lewis’ big Black Friday iPhone deal is here

Jon Mundy 28 mins ago
There’s a Henry vacuum deal hidden in Currys’ Black Friday sale

There’s a Henry vacuum deal hidden in Currys’ Black Friday sale

Jon Mundy 5 days ago
One of our favourite OLED TVs has a Black Friday price cut

One of our favourite OLED TVs has a Black Friday price cut

Jon Mundy 5 days ago
Currys’ Black Friday Chromebook offer is a must-buy for students

Currys’ Black Friday Chromebook offer is a must-buy for students

Jon Mundy 5 days ago
This might be the only Black Friday coffee machine deal you’ll need

This might be the only Black Friday coffee machine deal you’ll need

Jon Mundy 6 days ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words