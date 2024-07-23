Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you need a spare iPhone, the 12 Mini is now a steal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking for spare iPhone on the cheap should sit up and take notice of this iPhone 12 Mini deal.

Those refurb maestros at Giffgaff are offering Apple’s original compact wonder in ‘like new’ condition for just £269, which is £160 less that the price for Apple’s current entry-level iPhone SE.

If you’re willing to accept a few cosmetic nicks and scrapes, you can pick one of these phones up in ‘Good’ condition for just £199.

Get the iPhone 12 Mini in ‘Like new’ condition for £269

Get the iPhone 12 Mini in ‘Like new’ condition for £269

Giffgaff is selling refurbished iPhone 12 Mini handsets in ‘Like new’ condition for just £269.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished condition
  • Now £269
View Deal

It’s true that the iPhone 12 Mini is coming up to four years old now, but this is an Apple phone we’re talking about here. It’s still being supported with all the regular software updates, and we guarantee it’ll still feel nice and snappy from a clean install.

In our opinion, the iPhone 12 Mini is a much better phone than the aforementioned iPhone SE (2022). Its processor is a single generation older, but everything else is more advanced.

You’re getting Apple’s current flat-edged design, a beautiful 5.4-inch AMOLED display, and a strong dual-12MP camera system.

What with this being from Apple’s short-lived ‘Mini’ range, you’re looking at one of the most compact phones around. If you find yourself struggling with today’s jumbo-sized handsets, or simply want a secondary or back-up phone that disappears into a pocket or bag, this is a brilliant option.

If you’re using it more intensively, you might want to pair it with a battery pack – even the battery here is tiny – but otherwise it does everything a larger iPhone can do.

We awarded the iPhone 12 Mini 4.5 out of 5 in our review at the time, labelling it “A mini marvel”, and we stand by that.

You might like…

This £10 SIM gets you unlimited social media

This £10 SIM gets you unlimited social media

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Breathe easier with this limited time air purifier discount

Breathe easier with this limited time air purifier discount

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
This oscilating fan deal has arrived at the perfect time

This oscilating fan deal has arrived at the perfect time

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Voxi’s Honor 200 Lite deal is the last-minute bargain of the summer

Voxi’s Honor 200 Lite deal is the last-minute bargain of the summer

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
This Ninja air fryer deal feels like Black Friday come early

This Ninja air fryer deal feels like Black Friday come early

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
When the Pixel 8a is this cheap, you don’t need another phone

When the Pixel 8a is this cheap, you don’t need another phone

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words