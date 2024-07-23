If you need a spare iPhone, the 12 Mini is now a steal

Anyone looking for spare iPhone on the cheap should sit up and take notice of this iPhone 12 Mini deal.

Those refurb maestros at Giffgaff are offering Apple’s original compact wonder in ‘like new’ condition for just £269, which is £160 less that the price for Apple’s current entry-level iPhone SE.

If you’re willing to accept a few cosmetic nicks and scrapes, you can pick one of these phones up in ‘Good’ condition for just £199.

It’s true that the iPhone 12 Mini is coming up to four years old now, but this is an Apple phone we’re talking about here. It’s still being supported with all the regular software updates, and we guarantee it’ll still feel nice and snappy from a clean install.

In our opinion, the iPhone 12 Mini is a much better phone than the aforementioned iPhone SE (2022). Its processor is a single generation older, but everything else is more advanced.

You’re getting Apple’s current flat-edged design, a beautiful 5.4-inch AMOLED display, and a strong dual-12MP camera system.

What with this being from Apple’s short-lived ‘Mini’ range, you’re looking at one of the most compact phones around. If you find yourself struggling with today’s jumbo-sized handsets, or simply want a secondary or back-up phone that disappears into a pocket or bag, this is a brilliant option.

If you’re using it more intensively, you might want to pair it with a battery pack – even the battery here is tiny – but otherwise it does everything a larger iPhone can do.

We awarded the iPhone 12 Mini 4.5 out of 5 in our review at the time, labelling it “A mini marvel”, and we stand by that.