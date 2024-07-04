If you have an iPhone, you need this power bank

One of our best reviewed power banks (and my personal favourite) has just plummeted to a seriously tempting price.

If you’re an iPhone user that has a MagSafe compatible device (iPhone 12 and up) then the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K is an essential buy to make battery anxiety a thing of the past. It’s the one I carry with me whenever I’m planning a long day out.

The device scored a high four-star rating from us at its original price of £89.99, but now you can pick it up from Amazon for just £65.99. Not only is that a slick £24 discount, but it’s also the lowest price that the power bank has gone for yet.

Anker Power Bank Bargain One of our favourite iPhone-centric power banks has just plummeted in price, making it an essential buy for any Apple fans this summer. Amazon

Was £89.99

Now £65.99 (lowest price yet) View Deal

Given just how important our phones are and how much we use them in a day, I’d argue that regardless of whether or not you use an Android or an iPhone, you’re doing yourself a disservice by not carrying around a spare power bank just in case of emergencies.

After all, with everything from train tickets to debit cards being stored on our phones nowadays, it can end up being quite a costly mistake to let your battery die out before the day is done.

While there are plenty of great options out there for Android users, the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K is easily one of the best you can pick up if you currently have an iPhone. For starters, it uses 15W MagSafe charging to top up your phone which means you don’t have to bring any wires with you unless you specifically want a wired charge (which is also possible).

As you can probably infer from its name, Anker’s power bank boasts a 10,000mAh capacity which is enough for 1.8 charge cycles of an iPhone 15 Pro, so you’ll have more than enough in the tank to get you through a long day.

What separates this power bank from many of its competitors is the handy display on the side which lets you know exactly how much power is left at any given time, so you can know right away if you need to give the power bank a top up before you next need it.

There’s also a stand on the back so you can use your iPhone for watching content or scrolling through social media, all whilst the battery is being charged in the background.

There’s never a bad time to pick up a power bank but now that the summer is here and one of our favourites is now going cheaper than ever, this offer is just too good to pass up.