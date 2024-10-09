If you don’t have an electric toothbrush, this deal is for you

Shopping around for an electric toothbrush deal during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event? This one’s for you.

Amazon is now selling the Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush for £36.99, which is a massive 63 percent discount on its £100 recommended retail price. This is close to the price it was being offered for during Black Friday, which is impressive stuff.

You can select your colour between black, pink, and white. Whatever the colour, the Oral-B Pro 3 comes with a cross action toothbrush head, as well as a handy travel case and a wireless charging dock.

Even without those extras, this is a seriously comprehensive electric toothbrush. It features three different cleaning modes: daily clean, sensitive, and whitening.

There’s also a built-in two minute timer function, which will indicate when you need to switch areas every 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, a pressure sensor will light up red and reduce brushing speed if you press too hard, helping to protect your teeth and gums from damage. Going even further than that, the aforementioned sensitive cleaning mode will go easier for those with sensitive teeth or gums.

As we’ve already mentioned, the Oral-B Pro 3 ships with a cross action toothbrush head, but you can buy replacements separately.

If you’re yet to move on from manual brushing, buying a top notch electric toothbrush is about much more than convenience. They’ve been proven to remove up to 100 percent more plaque than manual cleaning, and can do so even in hard-to-reach areas.

The Oral-B Pro 3 also packs two weeks of battery life on a single charge, so you won’t be caught short when you’re in a rush in the morning.

Make no mistake, this is just about the best electric toothbrush deal we’ve seen during this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.