If there’s one gift to buy an Xbox gamer for Christmas, this is it

Treat the avid gamer in your life this Christmas, while saving yourself a good chunk of money, with this deal on the top-rated Turtle Beach controller.

Save £50 and get the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller for just £129.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

This top-rated Turtle Beach Xbox controller is at its lowest ever price on Amazon Upgrade your gaming with the 4.5-star rated Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless gaming controller, now just £129.99 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £179.99

Now £129.99 View Deal

Not only is this a bargain but it’s the lowest ever price we’ve seen the controller hit on Amazon. In this instance, we’d advise against waiting for Black Friday and instead snapping this offer up now.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller is one of our favourite gaming controllers, that offers precision play, an impressively long 30-hours of battery life and customisable options to suit all types of gamers.

Turn the controller on and you’ll be greeted by the full-colour connected command display dashboard which keeps you connected with social media notifications even while you’re gaming. The dashboard also allows you to easily adjust your gaming settings too.

Its anti-drift thumbsticks provide smooth control without drift while the short travel microswitch buttons used for the D-Pad and ABXY cluster offer lightning fast response times.

In fact our reviewer praised the buttons by explaining “there are serious competitive boons to using short-travel microswitches […] they’re more comfortable to use over long periods; which is far more likely to make a difference to your performance.”

All buttons and thumbsticks can even be customised via the Control Centre 2 Xbox, PC, iOS or Android app, so you adjust the controller’s settings depending on your own preference.

We gave the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with our reviewer concluding: “durable, speedy, and satisfying microswitches put the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra controller on the list of the best game controllers around.”

They continued: “it looks great, feels fantastic, and has enough unique bells and whistles to stand out.”

Now at its lowest ever price on Amazon, we’d seriously recommend grabbing this generous offer on the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller.