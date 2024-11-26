Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

If there’s one Fire TV deal to buy during Black Friday, this is it

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Amazon and Black Friday go together like peas and carrots, and the online retailer is once again offering big discounts during the sales event.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s premium streamer for the living room, and its usual RRP is £139.99. During the Black Friday sales event you can get it for at £109.99.

Amazon’s premium Fire TV Cube streamer has been reduced to £109 as part of its Black Friday sales

That’s not the lowest price we’ve seen the Fire TV Cube at but looking at its price history it rarely goes for less than £100. £109 is still an excellent price for a very capable steamer.

There’s support for all the HDR formats in Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+. If you have a TV that supports those formats, it means the Fire TV Cube can help produce the best performance your display is capable of.

Alexa voice control is built-in and hands-free, so you don’t have to speaker through the remote to get the digital assistant to find content and search across apps. You can also control any devices connected directly to the Fire TV Cube or your TV. The Fire TV Experience offers a huge number of apps. Whichever service you’re subscribed to, the Fire TV Cube is likely to have it, whether it’s UK catch-up apps such as iPlayer or ITVX, or global apps such as Disney+ and Netflix.

It’s also the first streamer to feature a HDMI 2.1 input. If you’ve run out of available ports on your TV, you can plug one straight into the Fire TV Cube. The HDMI input supports ALLM, so you can plug in a game console if you wanted.

The performance speedy in terms of navigation, Alexa is very responsive, streams are quick to load and the picture and sound quality are both good. The Fire TV Cube is one of the best streamers on the market, especially if you consider yourself a home cinema enthusiast.

