If there’s a better Apple Watch Ultra deal than this, I’ve yet to see it

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch Ultra to supercharge your outdoor endeavours, this refurbished model in excellent condition gets you there for less.

Head over to eBay and you’ll find a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra for just £395.10 when you use the code FRESHFINDS10 at checkout.

Apple Watch Ultra less than half price

Apple Watch Ultra less than half price

Get an Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen) in excellent condition for just £395.10 when you use the code FRESHFINDS10 on eBay.

  • eBay
  • Use code: FRESHFINDS10
  • Just £395.10
View Deal

The first-generation Apple Watch Ultra originally cost £849 when Apple launched it in late 2022, so you’re getting it for less than half that. It has a 49mm display with titanium casing and cellular functionality built-in. There’s also a beige alpine loop holding the package together.

And it’s not like this is a haggard old well-worn refurb either. It’s in excellent condition, meaning it “looks like new at first glance,” according to the seller. It has “very light signs of use such as small scratches.”

The watch has undergone a 75-point quality check and you can return it within 30 days. There’s also a one-year warranty for additional peace of mind, and it ships free with an Apple Watch charging cable. The product is being sold by Loop Mobile which has a 99% positive feedback rating from more than 25,000 sales.

Our reviewer gave this device a four-star review from a possible five and praised the improved battery life compared to older Apple Watches, the surprisingly light design, bigger and brighter retina display and excellent sports tracking performance.

“The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths,” Michael Sawh wrote.

Apple has since released a second-generation Apple Watch so this isn’t the newest version, but it’s still an excellent and durable smartwatch that’ll last for longer and is more resistant to the elements with 100m water resistance.

