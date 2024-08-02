Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If I hadn’t already upgraded, I’d get this iPhone 13 Pro Max deal

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Take it from me, if you’re after a phone upgrade that gets you tons of features and doesn’t break the bank, this is the deal to go for.

I upgraded to the iPhone 15 late last year, and while I do love the device, I’m currently paying off the full £799 asking price. By comparison, you can now get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for a great deal less.

Head on over to Giffgaff and you’ll spot that you can nab a ‘like new’ refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max for just £579, which feels a tad surreal given that the phone originally cost £1049 when it first hit store shelves.

Being able to nab a once top-tier level iPhone for the same price as a mid-range handset is just too good to pass up, and whether you’re upgrading from an older Apple device or are tempted to move across from team Android, this is the deal to get.

Even though the phone is now a couple of years old, the 13 Pro Max still has plenty of great features that you’d want from a phone in 2024. For instance, the phone packs a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything run smoothly, whether you’re playing one of the latest games or zipping through social media.

Because this is a ‘Max’ iPhone, you’re also able to enjoy all the benefits of the larger 6.7-inch display, such as being able to watch films and TV shows with better clarity, as well as having more real estate for trickier tasks like photo and video editing.

It’s also worth pointing out that the 13 Pro Max has the same A15 Bionic chipset that’s found in the later iPhone 14, so it’ll still be supported for quite some time to come where software and security updates are concerned. Just for reference, the iPhone XR is still included in the list of phones set to receive the upcoming iOS 18 update.

For all that the iPhone 13 Pro Max brought to the table, at £579 it’s an absolute bargain, and one that I would have nabbed myself if I hadn’t already upgraded.

