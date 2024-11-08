I’d be amazed if anything beats this Pixel 8a Black Friday deal

The Google Pixel 8a smartphone is one of the best mid-range Android handsets out there, and this deal brings it down to a bargain price.

Fonehouse is offering the Google Pixel 8a with 300GB of WiFi data a month for just £17 a month and zero upfront cost.

Free Google Pixel 8a with 300GB of data for £17 a month The Google Pixel 8a is one of the best Android mid-rangers out there and Fonehouse is literally giving it away with a data-rich, super affordable contract Fonehouse

Free phone

300GB data / £17 a month View Deal

This is a 24-month contract on the Three mobile network in the UK and comes with unlimited texts and minutes. You’ll also get free next-day delivery. This phone costs £499 upfront so you’re getting an insane deal.

The phone has 128GB of storage and comes in the charcoal shade. You’ll also get free next-day delivery on orders made before 6pm UK time.

The Pixel 8a came out this spring and is an excellent value-for-money proposition with long-term access to the purest version of Google’s Android operating system. There are seven years of software updates and security updates to be precise.

This handset also has the Tensor G3 process that powered 2023’s flagship model – the Pixel 8 Pro. There’s a 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits.

In terms of cameras there’s a 64-megapixel main and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front we have a 13-megapixel selfie camera too. 4K video is supported via the front and rear cameras.

Our reviewer gave the Pixel 8a a 4.5 star score from a possible five. He concluded: “Even with a price rise in certain regions, the Pixel 8a remains excellent value for someone looking for a device with a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates.”