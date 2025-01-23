I think Amazon just fixed the price of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was a big improvement on the first-generation Pixel Fold, but that price point has remained a serious sticking point for users wanting to take the leap.

Amazon has made the cost a little more palatable with its current pricing that knocks $300 off the RRP. Right now you can get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499, which is 17% off the $1799 asking price.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold now $300 off The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is down to a more agreeable price with Amazon offering it for $1,499. That's $300 off.

You can get free delivery on this unlocked Pixel Pro 9 Fold through Amazon Prime and you’ll have it by the middle of next week. This deal is for the configuration with 256GB of storage and it comes in black. This book-style foldable phone comes with 16GB of RAM and the fourth generation Google Tensor processor.

The phone has a large 8-inch display (1-120Hz, 2076 x 2152) with a smaller 6.3-inch 20:9 cover screen, with our reviewer impressed with the redesign that makes the device thinner, lighter and easier to hold than its predecessor.

In terms of thickness, Google has slimmed the handset down to around the depth of an iPhone 15 Pro Max, our reviewer stated. It also feels rigid and sturdy and the hinge allows the screen to fold completely flat.

In his early verdict, our reviewer stated: “As unique as its predecessor was, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a welcome reboot that is so much nicer to use for extended periods. Both screens are (mostly) great, the build is thinner and lighter and everything just feels more high-end.”