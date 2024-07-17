Check out the best Prime Day deals here

I never thought I’d see the Sonos Ray at this price

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The Ray is Sonos’ cheapest soundbar, built for those looking for a simple upgrade to their TV’s audio. If you’re in the market for a new soundbar and don’t have any need for fancy tricks, this could be the bar for you.

As part of the Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the Sonos Ray has plummeted from its original RRP of £279 down to £189.99.

The compact Sonos Ray soundbar is down to £189 as part of the Prime Day sales event

  • Now £189
Strictly speaking if you bought the Ray a few weeks ago, you could have got it for £218, but this deal represents the cheapest we’ve seen the soundbar sell for on Amazon.

The Ray isn built for TVs that come with a digital optical port as it doesn’t have a HDMI connection. If you have a very old TV that existed before the introduction of HDMI, that’s the type of TV that the Ray was tailor made for. Our review awarded the soundbar 4.5 stars.

It does support the Sonos app, though if you’re looking for a bar that can support voice assistants, this isn’t the one as it doesn’t have any internal microphones. However it does support the Trueplay feature, so it can optimise its performance for the environment that it’s placed in. Through the Sonos app, you can stream audio to the soundbar through services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Deezer. You also get AirPlay 2 for streaming from iOS devices.

And for a soundbar of its size, it’s surprisingly capable in the bass department, providing decent thump to soundtracks. It improves the clarity of dialogue, easily making it a good improvement over what most TVs can do, and the soundstage it creates is a wide one, pushing sound out towards the side to create a sense of space.

The Sonos Ray is a good choice for those who watch TV in small rooms or want to partner a soundbar with their small TV. It’s simple and unfussy sound makes it a good choice for those who want an uncomplicated experience.

