This Hyperkin SmartBoy deal breathes new life into your retro collection

If you’ve got a compatible Android smartphone and a collection of Game Boy games collecting dust, it’s time to rejoice courtesy of this massive saving.

The humble Game Boy and Game Boy Color delivered some of gaming’s greatest moments, like the very first Pokemon titles, a whole host of classic 2D Mario action and, the game that really kicked off gaming on the go: Tetris.

Hyperkin SmartBoy for Android

If you’re itching to stroll down nostalgia lane and have a collection of Game Boy titles gathering dust in a drawer, then this deal on the Hyperkin SmartBoy may very well get you excited. Right now, you can bag one for just £19.99, a whopping saving of £40 off its usual price.

There are a few caveats. You’ll need to have a compatible Android smartphone that uses USB-C, which is most recent Android phones. Models like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, OnePlus 3T, Nexus 6P, Motorola Moto Z to name a few. You can see a list of compatible phones over at the retailer FunStockRetro.

You’ll also need to have access to physical Game Boy or Game Boy Color cartridges. This isn’t an emulator, so those cartridges to play are a must-have. Your compatible phone then simply slots in and connects through the USB-C port.

When we reviewed the Hyperkin SmartBoy we gave it 7/10 when we reviewed it at its original £59.99 selling price. It’s a much easier sell now that it’s a fraction of the price. In our review conclusion we said: “…there are some distinct advantages to Hyperkin’s device – the most obvious of which is the fact that you don’t have to put up with the shortcomings of decades-old LCD panel technology. The Galaxy S8’s gorgeous Super AMOLED screen is superior in every possible way.”

Which is worth noting. Your experience can also depend on what phone you use and its quality of screen. But any modern smartphone will be a major upgrade on the classic Game Boy.

Reviewer, Damien McFerran, continued; “Second, you also benefit from emulator-specific features such as save states and the ability to fast-forward gameplay. Finally, the fact that you’re able to use original cartridges will please the purists among you, while the excellent physical controls offer as close an experience to the real thing as is possible on a smartphone.”

If blowing the dust off your Game Boy collection sounds like a treat, be sure to snap up one of these Hyperkin SmartBoys before the price goes back up.

