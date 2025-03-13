Forget the M4 model – see how cheap the MacBook Air M3 is right now

For students and professionals in need of a decently powered yet affordable laptop, the MacBook Air M3 is now an unmissable bargain.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Apple made the surprise announcement last week of an M4-toting MacBook Air (alongside several refreshes to the iPad and Mac Studio range), and while the device certainly looks impressive, it’s now resulted in a tasty price cut for its predecessor.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you’ll be able to buy the MacBook Air M3 for just £899, a whole £200 cheaper than its original price tag. Given just how expensive Apple products can be, here’s an easy chance to get one of the company’s best laptops at a more reasonable price.

The only reason why you might want to opt for a more expensive MacBook Pro is to nab more ports and a higher rate of storage from the jump, which is understandable if your decision hinges on either of those two points, but otherwise the MacBook Air is still Apple’s best laptop for most people.

The device’s sleek and unbelievably thin frame makes it incredibly easy to hold one-handed, and you’ll barely notice its presence when carried in a rucksack. In spite of its portability, the MacBook Air doesn’t leave you wanting in longevity.

In our testing we were able to just about verify Apple’s claims that the MacBook Air M3 can run through 18-hours of video playback and 15-hours of web browsing which, in either case, should more than easily see you through to the end of the day without needing to rush around in search of a charging point.

As you might imagine, this battery performance is largely due to the next-level efficiency of that M3 chip, which translates to phenomenal speed when opening apps, jumping between tabs and even dabbling in a spot of video editing.

In his 4.5-star review for the MacBook Air M3, Editor Max Parker wrote: “[compared to] an Intel MacBook Pro, a 2020 model powered by an Intel i5 chipset, the improvement is vast. I’d say this is really the market where an upgrade to an M3 model would make the most amount of sense. In the same Geekbench 6 test, the 2020 Intel MacBook Pro scored 1188 and 4381 meaning the MacBook Air M3 scored nearly three times the single-core and more than double for multi-core. Impressive stuff, especially in less than four years.”

Given that this 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM model of the MacBook Air used to cost £1099, being able to get it for just £899 makes it an instant bargain for those looking to upgrade right now.