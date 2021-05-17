If you’re on the hunt for an iPhone, but don’t want to spend over the odds, then this tasty deal on the iPhone XR could be the perfect upgrade.

This deal bags you an iPhone XR 64GB model for the fantastic price of £269.95. That’s down an extra £30 from the previous £299.95 price if you use the code ‘PICKSAVINGS‘.

Deal: iPhone XR for £269.95 with the code PICKSAVINGS

While it’s not the current flagship Apple smartphone, the iPhone XR remains a strong device and an excellent choice if you’re using an older iOS device like the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.

This is a Certified Refurbished device sold through Loop Mobile but with Apple’s approval. Loop Mobile states that every device it sells is “Fully tested and graded by our on-site technicians. We run 70 functional tests on each phone to ensure the best quality for your device. 12 month warranty & 30 day hassle free returns”.

In the box, you’ll get a charging cable and SIM ejection tool, along with, of course, the iPhone XR. Currently, the phone is available in red, blue, white or yellow.

If you want to know more about buying refurbished tech, we have an in-depth guide on what to look out for.

In terms of specs, the iPhone XR packs a 6.1-inch Retina display, 12MP rear camera and a 7MP camera on the front for selfies. There’s decent battery life and wireless charging on offer too.

Deal: iPhone XR for £269.95 with the code PICKSAVINGS

Receiving a four-star rating in our review, the iPhone XR came away with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge when we reviewed it shortly after release: “The iPhone XR is an excellent phone now at an even better price. It offers a lot of the features of the new iPhone 11 and even comes in some colours you might prefer.”