Huge 3DS sale at Argos – Mario titles down to just £7.99

Get a wave of nostalgia with Argos’ gigantic sale on Nintendo 3DS games, with some major titles now down to as little as £7.99.

Looking to dust off your Nintendo 3DS, or still as hot on this iconic console as you were the day you got it? Either way, there are a ton of games at Argos that have been massively reduced in price, including some fantastic Mario games.

Pick up Bowser’s Inside Story, Mario Party: Star Rush and The Legend of Zelda Tri-Force Heroes, all at a discounted rate and all promising hours of fun on your Nintendo 3DS.

Despite being a little overlooked these days in favour of Nintendo’s latest console – the Nintendo Switch – the 3DS and 2DS consoles still boast a fantastic library of games that are definitely worth a look, especially when they’re going so cheaply. Picking up a 3DS console isn’t as expensive as it once was either, so there’s very little excuse as to why you should dive right in.

Got a gathering coming up and want a solid game to bring everyone together? Mario Party: Star Rush packs a ton of minigames for everyone to enjoy including all your favourite Mario characters like Bowser, Luigi and Princess Peach. If your friends or family have their own compatible console, you can also play via Local Play if they own a copy themselves, or via Download Play for those who don’t on limited multiplayer modes.

You can also enjoy some great throwback action in form of The Legend of Zelda Tri-Force Heroes – arguably a spiritual successor to The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords. You can either play in single-player mode and control two Links, or work as a team of three with online and local play modes to protect the Kingdom of Hytopia from a curse with eight different lands to explore and conquer.

Or why not pick up a fan-favourite in the Mario and Luigi RPG series – Bowser’s Inside Story (with additional content made specifically for this 3DS port). With the Mushroom Kingdom at risk and our two titular plumbers stuck in Bowser’s gut, it goes without saying they need to figure out how to get out quick to save the day and not be… digested?

There are a even more Nintendo 3DS games now down in price than the ones we’ve listed here, so if you want to see what else is available, pop on over to Argos to see the company’s 3DS sale. Don’t wait around though, discounts like these don’t tend to wait around for long.

