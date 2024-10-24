Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei’s slickest smartwatch now has a huge discount

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering a huge discount on this slick Huawei smartwatch.

You can now grab the Huawei Watch GT 4 for just £187.89, which marks a 25 percent discount on the £249.99 launch price.

This is for the larger 46mm model of a seriously well equipped smartwatch. It might look like a classic non-smart watch at an initial glance, but the Huawei Watch GT 4 packs in advanced health monitoring with Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis, GPS tracking, compatibility with both Android and iPhone, and 32 GB of internal storage.

Topping it all off, you can wring a full two weeks of battery life out of this watch. That’s virtually unheard of in other mainstream smartwatches.

Our long time wearables expect Michael Sawh reviewed the Huawei Watch GT 4 last year, and gave it a healthy score of 4 out of 5. “The Watch GT 4 is one of Huawei’s best smartwatches yet,” he concluded, thanks to a combination of “good fitness and sports tracking features with pure smartwatch features, plus a sleek and tasteful design.”

Michael also appreciated Huawei’s slick Harmony OS software, which can handle your notifications and sports tracking with equal aplomb.

As for that 14 day battery life promise, our reviewer found that this was likely to be achievable if your usage is relatively light. Even with his more intensive testing, however, it still managed to last a good week. Just try and get that with an Apple Watch or most Wear OS watches.

If we were to hazard a guess, we’d attribute this drastic price cut to the recent arrival of the Huawei Watch GT 5. However, the latest watch isn’t a huge departure from the Watch GT 4, with the same 1.43-inch AMOLED display housed in a very similar design, complete with distinctive octagonal bezel, as well as the same impressive battery life.

