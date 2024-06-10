Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

If you’re after a great-looking smartwatch that could easily pass as a traditional timepiece then you’ll definitely want to check out this Huawei Watch deal.

Amazon’s just decimated the price of the Huawei Watch GT 4, letting you nab the wearable for just £194 instead of the original asking price of £249.99.

Speaking from experience (and the fact that I’ve worn more smartwatches than I can count), the green Huawei Watch GT 4 – the focus of this deal – is easily one of the nicest looking wearables on the market.

Huawei Watch GT 4 Deal The Huawei Watch GT 4 is one of the most stylish smartwatches money can buy, and thanks to this deal from Amazon, it doesn’t even cost that much to begin with. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £194 View Deal

The blend between green and silver, which remains consistent even down to the default watch face when you boot it up, looks fantastic. Even though you’ll find more smart features on an Apple or Galaxy Watch, I honestly wish that more companies took a leaf out of Huawei’s book when it comes to design.

This isn’t to say that the Huawei Watch GT 4 goes all in on design and leaves everything else to the wayside, far from it. For starters, the super bright 1.43-inch display makes it incredibly easy to read the time, even when the sun’s bearing down on the watch.

Where the GT 4 really steps up however is in the realm of fitness tracking. Huawei’s come leaps and bounds in this area over the last few years, but it’s in the GT 4 that you can feel those expertise most clearly.

Not only are there tons of workouts to track, but thanks to the new and improved Huawei TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate sensor, data is now far more accurate than ever, giving you a much better impression as to how your body has reacted to a particular workout.

In our four-star review for the GT 4, our tester wrote: “I found the metrics to be within 3-4 bpm from similar tracking on a Garmin watch and the Oura Ring Gen 3. During exercise, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the GT 4 was within 1 bpm of average and max readings and posted similar graphs to a chest strap monitor on most of my workouts.”

This is all on top of standard smartwatch fare including notifications, timers, alarms and sleep tracking, but thanks to the fashionable design of the Watch GT 4, it does it all in style.