Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re after a great-looking smartwatch that could easily pass as a traditional timepiece then you’ll definitely want to check out this Huawei Watch deal.

Amazon’s just decimated the price of the Huawei Watch GT 4, letting you nab the wearable for just £194 instead of the original asking price of £249.99.

Speaking from experience (and the fact that I’ve worn more smartwatches than I can count), the green Huawei Watch GT 4 – the focus of this deal – is easily one of the nicest looking wearables on the market.

Huawei Watch GT 4 Deal

Huawei Watch GT 4 Deal

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is one of the most stylish smartwatches money can buy, and thanks to this deal from Amazon, it doesn’t even cost that much to begin with.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £194
View Deal

The blend between green and silver, which remains consistent even down to the default watch face when you boot it up, looks fantastic. Even though you’ll find more smart features on an Apple or Galaxy Watch, I honestly wish that more companies took a leaf out of Huawei’s book when it comes to design.

This isn’t to say that the Huawei Watch GT 4 goes all in on design and leaves everything else to the wayside, far from it. For starters, the super bright 1.43-inch display makes it incredibly easy to read the time, even when the sun’s bearing down on the watch.

Where the GT 4 really steps up however is in the realm of fitness tracking. Huawei’s come leaps and bounds in this area over the last few years, but it’s in the GT 4 that you can feel those expertise most clearly.

Not only are there tons of workouts to track, but thanks to the new and improved Huawei TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate sensor, data is now far more accurate than ever, giving you a much better impression as to how your body has reacted to a particular workout.

In our four-star review for the GT 4, our tester wrote: “I found the metrics to be within 3-4 bpm from similar tracking on a Garmin watch and the Oura Ring Gen 3. During exercise, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the GT 4 was within 1 bpm of average and max readings and posted similar graphs to a chest strap monitor on most of my workouts.”

This is all on top of standard smartwatch fare including notifications, timers, alarms and sleep tracking, but thanks to the fashionable design of the Watch GT 4, it does it all in style.

You might like…

We can’t resist this tempting Sonos Sub price drop

We can’t resist this tempting Sonos Sub price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Anker’s lightning fast Prime Power Bank is now even cheaper

Anker’s lightning fast Prime Power Bank is now even cheaper

Chris Smith 4 days ago
This HomePod Mini bundle is a rare Apple bargain

This HomePod Mini bundle is a rare Apple bargain

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Where to buy the Sonos Ace: New headphones available now

Where to buy the Sonos Ace: New headphones available now

Chris Smith 5 days ago
You can’t say no to this phenomenal MacBook Air M2 deal

You can’t say no to this phenomenal MacBook Air M2 deal

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Best iPhone Deals for June 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Best iPhone Deals for June 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words