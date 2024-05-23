Huawei’s latest smartwatch includes a free pair of earbuds for a limited time

Amazon is offering Huawei’s latest smartwatch with a free pair of earbuds, but only for a limited time.

The deal gets you the Huawei Watch FIT 3 smartwatch, together with the Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 earphones, for £139.99. That’s a £39.99 or 22% saving.

Put another way, though, this is the same price as the Huawei Watch FIT 3 on its own. That means that you’re essentially getting the Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 for free with your smartwatch.

We’ve seen this kind of Huawei bundle before – quite recently in fact – but this one is particularly competitively priced.

The Huawei Watch FIT 3 is an eye-catching wearable with a sleek (dare we say Apple Watch-esque) design, with a weight of just 26g and a thickness of only 9.9mm. It’s fronted by a vibrant 1.82-inch AMOLED display.

This is way more than merely a wrist ornament, though. It’s got a full suite of health and fitness tracking tools, including heart rate and SpO2 tracking. Using AI, meanwhile, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 can analyse your activity throughout the day and suggest steps to optimise your routine. It also comes with built-in GPS, so you can track those runs.

You can expect a healthy 10-day battery life from the FIT 3, which places it beyond most full-on smartwatches.

As for the Huawei FreeBuds SE 2, they’re a super-compact set of earphones with a weight of just 3.8g per ‘bud, as well as offering up to 40 hours of battery life using the charging case.

Put these two together, and you have the perfect set-up for your exercise routine.