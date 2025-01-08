I never expected the Huawei Watch GT 5 to be this cheap so quickly

I’ve seen plenty of great smartwatch offers in the January sales but this Huawei Watch GT 5 deal absolutely takes the cake.

For context, the Huawei Watch GT 5 in its brown leather colour variant already had a fairly budget-friendly price of £249.99, which allowed it to undercut competitors like the mainline Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch.

Right now however, you can get the same Huawei Watch GT 5 with a pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i thrown in for the outrageously low price of just £187. For the smartwatch alone that’s an unbeatable price, but being able to get a pair of earbuds on the side just makes it an instant win for anyone looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle in 2025.

Huawei Watch GT 5 bundle deal On the hunt for a new smartwatch/fitness tracker for 2025? The stylish Huawei Watch GT 5 is now just a fraction of its original price, and it comes with a pair of earbuds to boot. Amazon

Was £339.98

Now just £187 View Deal

Huawei admittedly has a ton of a different wearables on the market right now but to simplify things a bit, just know that the GT range has long been the go-to pick for runners and those at the start of their fitness journey who need some digital assistance.

For starters, despite having a lower price point than a fair amount of the competition, the Huawei Watch GT 5 absolutely shines in the realm of heart rate and GPS data. In our four-star review for the device, we noted:

“The upgraded sensor setup has not only improved fitness tracking on the GT 5, but also enhanced the accuracy of Huawei’s health features. The optimised sensors deliver faster blood oxygen readings and better respiratory rate detection, and new additions like ‘sleep breathing awareness’ make this the most advanced health tracking seen in a base GT device.”

One of the areas in which I’ve always felt that Huawei watches excel in is sleep tracking. Not only do these watches track your sleep accurately, unlike what you’ll find on an Apple Watch that data is then turned into actionable, written advice that can be used to ensure that you improve your circadian rhythm.

After all, it doesn’t matter if you’re an amateur athlete or someone at the start of their fitness journey – rest should always be a crucial part of your routine and never overlooked.

As a final point (although you may have already spotted as much), the Huawei Watch GT 5 is easily one of the nicest looking smartwatches out there. I honestly wish that more smartwatches adopted the leather and stainless steel combo that Huawei strives for, but at least it’s available here.

With a deal this good, there’s no telling exactly how long it’ll be available for but if you’re tempted then I wouldn’t recommend waiting around to find out.