This Huawei Watch GT 5 deal includes a free pair of wireless earbuds

Want to pick up a smartwatch in time for Christmas? This Huawei Watch GT 5 and FreeBuds 5i bundle has plummeted below its Black Friday price for a limited time only. 

Shop today and you can bag the 2024 Huawei smartwatch and a pair of FreeBuds 5i wireless earbuds for just £229.99. That’s 28% off the usual £319.98 price of this bundle, saving you £89.99 in total. 

Save 28% on this Huawei watch and earbuds bundle

Save £89.99-£109.99 on the latest Huawei smartwatch and a pair of wireless earbuds when you shop today. The Huawei Watch GT 5 (46mm) and FreeBuds 5i are now just £229.99 together down from £319.98 with the regular price of this bundle, or £339.98 when bought separately.

  • Amazon
  • Was £319.98
  • £229.99
View Deal

Considering the 46mm Watch GT 5 carries an RRP £249.99 and the FreeBuds 5i cost £89.99 separately, you’ll essentially be saving £20 on the smartwatch with this deal and getting the wireless earbuds thrown in free of cost. 

Head to Amazon while this deal lasts to get both Huawei products for just £229.99 in time for the holidays. 

Is the Huawei Watch GT 5 worth buying? 

Huawei Watch GT 5 watch face
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A solid mid-range option for iOS and Android phone users to consider

Pros

  • Slim, classy design
  • Accurate HR and GPS
  • Superb value

Cons

  • No apps or payments
  • Limited unique health insights
  • Battery life still unchanged

The Watch GT 5 is a brand-new smartwatch released by Huawei in September 2024. 

The 46mm model in question is just 10.7mm thick and weighs just 48g with a slim and attractive design. 

The new running and cycling updates allow for seamless navigation and running form analysis. We found the GPS and HR sensors to both be very accurate, with the watch offering improved fitness tracking and health monitoring compared to previous models. 

With Huawei TruSense, you can monitor six major systems, including the respiratory, nervous and motion systems, to keep a closer eye on your health. This offer also comes with a three-month trial for Huawei Health+, which delivers premium features like workouts, guided meditations and breathing exercises. 

Finally, the GT 5 offers up to 14 days of battery life to keep you going for long periods between charges. 

Reviewer Conor Allison awarded the Huawei Watch GT 5 four out of five stars, recommending it to those who want an accurate watch with a nice design. He wrote that you should buy the GT 5 if “you want a long-lasting, accurate fitness tracker in a slim and classy watch case”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Huawei Watch GT 5 review

Looking for a different deal? 

For readers in the US, the Galaxy Watch 7 is still 20% under the asking price – even after Black Friday. 

