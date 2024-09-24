Huawei Watch GT 4 is now a fraction of its original price

The Huawei Watch GT 5 is now out and about and that means there are tremendous savings to be had on the last generation Huawei Watch GT 4 model.

Right now, you can head over to Amazon and get the Huawei Watch GT 4 in the luxurious stainless steel configuration for just £199. This is for the larger 46mm casing too.

Huawei Watch GT 4 now under £200 The 2023 Huawei Watch GT 4 is now £100 off on Amazon UK Amazon

Was £299

Now £199 View Deal

That’s £100, or 34% off the original £299 asking price for this well-reviewed smart and fitness watch with long battery life and integrated GPS. If you take a scan through the other available options, you’ll notice they’re all below £200 now too.

Amazon is offering rapid delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members (you might even get a free trial if you’re not yet signed on), meaning delivery later this week.

The 2023 Huawei Watch GT 4 remains one of the company’s best smartwatches, noted for its sleek and tasteful design that makes it appear a little more like an watch you’d wear alongside a nice suit.

The device runs on Huawei’s HarmonyOS, there’s an attractive AMOLED display, and it’s waterproof to up to 50 metres. It’ll also maintain connection with Bluetooth to handle your phone calls from 100 metres away. There’s a dedicated TruSeen 5.5+ HR sensor, a scientific calorie tracker, and fitness tracking medals and badges. There’s also up to 14 days of battery life too, which kind of puts the Apple Watch to shame.

Our reviewer gave this watch a 4-star review a year ago and, at the time, he said it was the best value Huawei smartwatch. “The Watch GT 4 is one of Huawei’s best smartwatches yet. It offers good fitness and sports tracking features with pure smartwatch features, plus a sleek and tasteful design,” our reviewer concluded.