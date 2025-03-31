One of Huawei’s best smartwatches is currently under £150 on Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable way to measure your health and fitness data, then this deal on the Huawei Watch GT 4 is not to be missed.

Save 21% and get the Huawei Watch GT 4 for just £149 in the remaining few hours of the Amazon Spring Sale.

Hailed by us as one of Huawei's "best smartwatches", the Watch GT 4 offers solid fitness tracking and health monitoring tools, iOS and Android support and a long-lasting battery life, all housed in a sleek design.

Was £189

Now £149 View Deal

Hailed by us as one of Huawei’s “best smartwatches”, the Watch GT 4 offers solid fitness tracking and health monitoring tools, iOS and Android support and a long-lasting battery life, all housed in a sleek design.

We found that the Huawei Watch GT 4 boasts a strong set of over 100 sport-tracking modes, including running, badminton, yoga and more, with all delivering good tracking accuracy too.

Alongside exercise tracking, the Watch GT 4 is fitted with numerous sensors that allows you to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality and calorie consumption too, which is especially handy for anyone trying to reach a certain weight goal.

We found that the GT 4’s 1.43-inch AMOLED display was responsive to swipes, taps and presses while offering “rich colours” and “good viewing angles” too. Otherwise, you can use its twisting crown and flatter physical button to navigate through the interface.

The GT 4 also has a smart satellite antenna which boosts the accuracy of the smartwatch when exercising outdoors, which is beneficial for runners as it ensures route data is as it should be.

With regards to battery life, we found that the GT 4 saw around a 10% drop in charge each day which works out to around ten days of use. Considering more expensive alternatives like the Apple Watch Series 10 only offer up to 36 hours in low battery mode, you’re certainly getting bang for your buck here.

Overall we gave the Watch GT 4 a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding that you should buy the smartwatch if you’re looking for an affordable yet functional device.

If you want an affordable yet accurate way to track your health data and workouts, then you’d be hard pressed to find a more convenient smartwatch than the Huawei Watch GT 4, especially as it’s just £149 on Amazon.