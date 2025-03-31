:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Huawei’s best smartwatches is currently under £150 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for an affordable way to measure your health and fitness data, then this deal on the Huawei Watch GT 4 is not to be missed.

Save 21% and get the Huawei Watch GT 4 for just £149 in the remaining few hours of the Amazon Spring Sale.

Act fast to nab the Huawei Watch GT 4 for under £150

Act fast to nab the Huawei Watch GT 4 for under £150

Start tracking your health and fitness metrics with the Huawei Watch GT 4, which is currently just £149 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £189
  • Now £149
View Deal

Hailed by us as one of Huawei’s “best smartwatches”, the Watch GT 4 offers solid fitness tracking and health monitoring tools, iOS and Android support and a long-lasting battery life, all housed in a sleek design. 

We found that the Huawei Watch GT 4 boasts a strong set of over 100 sport-tracking modes, including running, badminton, yoga and more, with all delivering good tracking accuracy too. 

Alongside exercise tracking, the Watch GT 4 is fitted with numerous sensors that allows you to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality and calorie consumption too, which is especially handy for anyone trying to reach a certain weight goal.

We found that the GT 4’s 1.43-inch AMOLED display was responsive to swipes, taps and presses while offering “rich colours” and “good viewing angles” too. Otherwise, you can use its twisting crown and flatter physical button to navigate through the interface.

The GT 4 also has a smart satellite antenna which boosts the accuracy of the smartwatch when exercising outdoors, which is beneficial for runners as it ensures route data is as it should be.

With regards to battery life, we found that the GT 4 saw around a 10% drop in charge each day which works out to around ten days of use. Considering more expensive alternatives like the Apple Watch Series 10 only offer up to 36 hours in low battery mode, you’re certainly getting bang for your buck here.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Overall we gave the Watch GT 4 a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding that you should buy the smartwatch if you’re looking for an affordable yet functional device. 

If you want an affordable yet accurate way to track your health data and workouts, then you’d be hard pressed to find a more convenient smartwatch than the Huawei Watch GT 4, especially as it’s just £149 on Amazon.

You might like…

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is nearly 50% off with this Amazon Spring saving

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is nearly 50% off with this Amazon Spring saving

Hannah Davies 31 mins ago
The TicWatch Pro 5 is even cheaper for the final hours of Amazon’s Spring Sale

The TicWatch Pro 5 is even cheaper for the final hours of Amazon’s Spring Sale

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This ergonomic mouse is nearly half price in the Amazon Spring Sale

This ergonomic mouse is nearly half price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Today is your last chance to grab the Sonos Move 2 with 20% off

Today is your last chance to grab the Sonos Move 2 with 20% off

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Honor 200 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Honor 200 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has seen another discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has seen another discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access