Huawei’s Apple Watch competitor is now more affordable than most smartwatches

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 might look like an Apple Watch but thanks to this well-timed price cut from Argos, it’s a fraction of the price.

When it comes to buying a solid smartwatch/fitness tracker, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 proves that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get plenty in return. It was already a cost effective buy at its full retail price, but now it’s available for far less.

If you head on over to Argos right now and use the code RED20, you can bring the Huawei Watch Fit 3 down from £119 to just £95.20. It’s worth mentioning that the deal is even greater than it first appears, with the watch having originally gone for £139.99 at launch, making this price drop even better.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 is going for a steal

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 was already a bargain wearable at full price, but at this discounted rate it's become a steal for budget-concious buyers.

  • Argos
  • Use code RED20
  • Now just £95.20
View Deal

Just to look at the Huawei Watch Fit 3, it’s clear to see where the company has drawn its inspiration from. With the placement of the rotating crown and push button, alongside the boxy design and disappearing watch strap into the chassis, it’s easy to mistake Huawei’s wearable for the Apple Watch SE 2.

Unlike Apple’s entry-level wearable however, the Watch Fit 3 (on top of being far cheaper than £219) has an always-on display and can last a great deal longer thanks to an impressive battery life of up to 10-days.

As someone who currently wears an Apple Watch as my device of choice, that is the one thing that I would love to see improved more than anything, particularly as it alleviates any anxiety that the watch’s battery is going to run out at an inconvenient time.

Having that extended battery life allows the Watch 3 Fit to shine as a fitness tracker, as you can wear it for longer and collect all important bits of data related to your workout effort and the quality of your sleep.

Huawei’s sleep tracking software also offers tangible, actionable insight to help improve your circadian rhythm, which is crucial to getting the most out of your workout routine.

This is all before mentioning a bright display, tons of watch faces and more, all of which make the Huawei Watch Fit 3 a true bargain at only £95.20. Just make sure to use the code RED20 to receive the full discount.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

