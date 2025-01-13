Steal the Apple Watch’s style with this incredible Huawei Watch Fit 3 deal

If you’re looking for a feature-packed smartwatch that shares the squarish look of the Apple Watch at half the price, look no further than this fantastic Huawei Watch Fit 3 deal.

The Trusted Reviews-recommended smartwatch has dropped to just £109 on Amazon. That’s a whopping 22% off the wearable’s £139.99 RRP, saving you £30.99 when you bag it today.

Save 22% on the Huawei Watch Fit 3 right now Save more than £30 on the brilliant Huawei Watch Fit 3 when you shop today. The 2024 smartwatch has dropped to just £109 on Amazon – that’s the lowest price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £109 View Deal

This is by far the cheapest we’ve seen the watch fall since it temporarily dropped to £99 in the Black Friday sale. If you’re looking for a good time to secure it, this might just be the best price you’ll find outside of the annual sale.

Is the Huawei Watch Fit 3 worth buying?

A capable inexpensive fitness tracker with accurate heart rate monitoring Pros Great price

Solid workout performance

Light and comfortable with good battery life

Love the nylon strap Cons Sleep tracking not the best

No apps

The Watch Fit 3 is a smartwatch and fitness tracker launched by Huawei in May 2024. That means it’s been less than a year since this model first arrived on the scene.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 combines a slim, 9.9mm aluminium alloy design with a bright 1.82-inch, 1500-nit AMOLED display. The watch feels lightweight and comfortable on the wrist and the 10-day battery life means you don’t need to worry about charging the device every night.

The wearable is also packed with health and fitness tracking features, including GPS, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2 tracking and 100+ workout modes with auto-detection for six types of exercise.

Conor Allison awarded the Huawei Watch Fit 3 four out of five stars in our review, praising the wearable’s accurate heart rate monitor, solid workout performance and good battery life.

“With good features, a slim build, and a great price, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 gets our approval. If you’re looking at the likes of the Pixel Watch 2 or Apple Watch SE 2, it’s a really strong competitor. Sleep tracking accuracy is passable, and the ecosystem is basic, but this will suit plenty of people”, wrote Conor.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Huawei Watch Fit 3 review.

Looking for a different deal?

