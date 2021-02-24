Huawei Smartwatch Price Crash: Watch GT2 now just £79.99

Smartwatches can often be pricey bits of kit, especially those that do a good job at tracking you throughout the day.

Spending over the odds isn’t an issue here, as you can bag the Huawei Watch GT 2 for just £79.99. That’s down from the £199 price we reviewed this very watch at.

Deal: Huawei Watch GT 2 for £79.99

You’re also getting yourself free delivery. This is a refurbished product and has been done so by the seller.

Features of this watch include a 1.39-inch circular display, 4GB of storage and a 455mAh battery. We were seriously impressed by the endurance of the GT 2, finding it could last two weeks per charge.

You’re also getting GPS, a heart rate monitor and loads of different modes for all kinds of exercises. You can track swimming, cycling, running and more, with your stats displayed clearly on the screen.

The final important addition is sleep tracking, something else we found worked well during testing. This lets you see how much sleep you’re getting each night.

In our 4/5 review of this smartwatch, we were impressed by the strong fitness tracking skills, the attractive design and the formidable battery life. We were even impressed at its £199 price.

Deal: Huawei Watch GT 2 for £79.99

Our review verdict read “This isn’t an all-singing, all-dancing smartwatch that can act as a supplementary smartphone, but it works well as a fitness tracker and has a premium design that belies its competitive price.”

We added, “If you’re looking for a smartly designed watch with robust fitness features, then this is a good option for a good price.”

The GT 2 was already a bargain as its original price, but for just £79.99 it’s an absolute steal.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.