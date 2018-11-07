Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. Stay tuned for our Black Friday deals coverage.

1. Huawei P20 Pro – Comes With Free Nintendo Switch

Getting ahead of the Black Friday fun, EE has unveiled an amazing deal wherein you can get a free Nintendo Switch with several of its phone contracts. The most impressive offer is the one for the P20 Pro – one of the best phones of 2018 – on a 10GB contract for £53 a month and with no upfront cost. That’s Christmas sorted then.

2. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Save £5

Speaking of the Nintendo Switch, the console becomes a lot better when you actually have some games to play on it. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – an updated version of the Wii U game – is on the horizon and you can save £5 right now when preordering a copy through Smyths. Not a bad saving for a brand new title.

3. Nutri Ninja BL480UK Blender – Save £25 (Today Only)

Smoothie fans rejoice, the Nutri Ninja Blender has been discounted to just £64.99 as Amazon’s deal of the day. With £25 off the RRP, you can enjoy delicious smoothies for less but don’t hang about, the deal won’t be around after midnight tonight.

4. 100GB Three SIM – Only £19

During last year’s Black Friday bonanza, shoppers could get a whopping 100GB SIM from Three for just £20. The UK network has now brought the deal back, but existing customers can enjoy an even lower price of £19 per month – perfect for anyone who’s coming to the end of a Three contract they might have signed up for during Black Friday 2017.