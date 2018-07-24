Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Deals for September 2018

Best Huawei P20 Deals: There aren’t many phones on the market that are as stylish or capable as the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro. There aren’t many high-end phones that are cheaper right now, either.

We found Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro to be two of the better phones released in 2018, with both getting an 8 out of 10 award in their respective reviews. If you want to see how they compare, check out our Huawei P20 vs Huawei P20 Pro comparison article.

While they remain highly competitive in terms of features and capabilities, it’s possible to get the P20 and P20 Pro for a good deal less money than they launched for. The simple fact that they’ve been on the market for several months, combined with Huawei’s ongoing efforts to build its profile here in the UK, have resulted in some enticing price cuts.

The UK’s major mobile networks are offering some highly tempting P20 plans right now. We’ve even seen some offers that bundle in a free set of Huawei headphones worth up to £149. We run through some of those deals in the following section.

If you’re still none the wiser over the merits of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, keep reading for a neat summary, as well as some helpful guidance on the UK’s major mobile network providers. If you’re shopping for a new phone, these should really be under consideration – particularly if you’re a big fan of mobile photography.

Keep reading for our current pick of the best Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro contract deals going at the moment.

Best Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro Deals

Right now there are some great contract options on both the P20 and P20 Pro with Huawei headphones being included for free.

What you need to know about the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

Like previous Huawei phones, there’s a lot to Leica about the cameras. The famous German optics company has once again been recruited to provide the lenses round back. But there are some big differences between the P20 and P20 Pro. While the P20 has a now standard two cameras on the back, the P20 Pro bumps this up to three cameras. The main RGB sensor has an insane 40-megapixel resolution, paired with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a further 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Both phones look stunning with their nearly all-screen fronts. The P20 Pro is the bigger of the two, at 6.2 inches to the P20’s 5.8 inches. There are differences in the screen tech, too, with the P20 Pro using a beautiful OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. You can even disable the ‘notch’ at the top of the display if you don’t want your P20 to look like a certain other phone.

The smart camera tech doesn’t stop with just the lenses. Huawei is debuting ‘Master Stabilisation’, which uses the AI smarts of the Kirin 970 chip inside to ensure you get steady photos and video. Even the front-facing camera has a whopping 24-megapixel sensor – perfect for fans of selfies.

How to choose the best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals

Make sure you have enough data

Nowadays, the most important aspect that separates different contracts is your data allowance. That’s because you’re probably going to end up with more texts and minutes than you could ever need – if not just an unlimited amount.

Data is what you need to be able to browse the internet while away from Wi-Fi, send and receive messages on the likes of WhatsApp and stream movies and music from services like Spotify and Netflix. So it pays to have a lot of data.

If you’re only a light user, you’ll get by with between 4GB to 8GB. Heavier users should look to the double digits, especially if you want to tether a second device like a laptop or tablet to use your contract’s data allowance.

Be sure to compare the cost of low and high data tariffs, too. You might be surprised to find you can get more data for exactly the same amount of money, and there’s no reason not to have the extra safety net to make sure you don’t run out of data each month.

Decide what you’re willing to pay upfront

When it comes to picking a phone contract, the general rule of thumb is that the more you’re able to pay for the upfront cost, the less you’ll pay over the course of your contract. This is known as the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), which considers the upfront cost and the monthly cost.

So, as an example, if you pay £100 upfront, and have a £30/month contract for 24 months, you simply use this formula: (24 x £30) + £100 = £820.

Typically, if you pay more upfront, this will lower your monthly cost, which could mean a much lower TCO. But if you’re not wanting to pay a lot, a contract can still let you spread the cost and make an otherwise unattainable shiny new Huawei P20 Pro a possibility. So pick whatever works for your financial circumstances.

Transfer your old phone number

Just because you might be changing network provider, that doesn’t mean you need to change phone number, too. Simply ask your old network for something called a ‘PAC code’, which you can then give to your new provider. This essentially gives them permission to port over your old phone number, meaning you don’t have to let everyone know you have a new number.

How to choose the right mobile network

When it comes to deciding which network provider to side with, you’re so spoilt for choice that the process can seem rather daunting. Every provider is vying for your attention and they’ll do all that they can to get it. Luckily for you however, we’ve narrowed down the best perks and packages to suit everyone from the data junkie to the long-distance caller.

Three

Three’s Go Binge service is its big selling point. This means apps like Netflix and Apple Music don’t count against your data allowance. Considering streaming films off Netflix can take a massive dent, that’s a great incentive. It can mean the difference between needing to opt for a low data package versus a more expensive big data package. It can also mean you don’t use up all of your data a week into the billing month, potentially leaving you sitting there twiddling your thumbs until it renews (or you fork out more money).

Vodafone

Vodafone has tariffs like Red Entertainment, which includes free subscriptions to the likes of NOW TV, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV. Considering Spotify normally costs £9.99 a month, that’s a massive saving over the course of your contract. If you already want one of these services, it’s worth factoring this when picking your provider.

Vodafone also expanded its roaming options, letting you now not incur extra expense when using your phone abroad in an expanded 77 countries. Great news for frequent flyers.

O2

O2 Refresh is a great incentive. This splits your monthly bill into essentially two payments: the cost of your phone, and then your service plan. Once you’ve paid off the cost of your phone, your monthly bill will reduce. You can also choose to trade in your phone to upgrade to a newer model at any time. Great if you always need the latest and greatest, and the idea of using the same phone for 24 months doesn’t appeal.

There are also flexible contracts that let you adjust your airtime tariff up or down once a month. Great if you need the flexibility.

EE

EE offers six months free Apple Music and three months of BT Sports on mobile as part of most of its packages. It also has the biggest 4G coverage in the UK (in its own words), which is great.

iD

If you find yourself not using all of your data each month, it won’t go to waste with iD Mobile. That’s because handily anything not used rolls over to the next month.

Check the network coverage

Before signing up to a new contract, you’ll want to make sure you get good network coverage from your chosen operator. This isn’t just for calls and messages, you’ll want to make sure you have good coverage for 4G as well. It’s a good idea to check how well a prospective network operator fares at home and where you work, as well as anywhere else you’ll likely use your phone. Obviously you can’t check absolutely everywhere, but they’re a good place to start as poor coverage can be a problem in more rural areas.

Check the links below to see which of the main providers offer the best coverage for you:

