Huawei MateBook 14 laptop sees £371 price crash on Prime Day

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Huawei MateBook 14 has seen its price plummet to £628.99 this Amazon Prime Day.

The ultra-portable laptop has seen £371 knocked off the price, making it one of the best laptop bargains currently available.

The Huawei laptop comes packing an Intel Core i7-1165G7, which may not be the most cutting-edge chip available, but will still comfortably breeze through day-to-day workloads. That Intel processor is paired with 16GB of RAM, as well as as 512GB of storage which is plenty enough for the average person.

The 2K screen should ensure that on-screen imagery looks sharp, making it an ideal laptop for Netflix and Disney Plus marathons. Other exciting features include a fingerprint sensor for speedy sign-ins, and a touchscreen making it easier to scroll through your social media newsfeed.

Huawei MateBook 14 Prime Day deal

Huawei MateBook 14 Prime Day deal

The Huawei MateBook 14 has seen a stunning £371 price drop, making the ultra-portable laptop available for just £628.99 this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £371
  • Now £628.99
View Deal

With the laptop weighing just 1.49kg, this is a great option for those who commute to the office or frequently work on the go. It’s also slim at 15.9mm, making it easier to slip into a bag.

Huawei claims the MateBook 14 can last up to 11 hours when playing Full HD video on a loop, and so should easily outlast the working day with juice to spare.

There is one caveat with this laptop though, as he webcam is nestled in the keyboard, and so gives Zoom viewers a rather unflattering view up your nose. Although this can easily be rectified by purchasing and plugging in an external webcam.

Records show that the Huawei MateBook 14 is the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon with the new £628.99 price. With its impressive specs and lightweight design, we think it will be an especially good option for students ahead of the start of school and university.

You’ll likely struggle to find a Windows laptop that represents superior value, so we strongly recommend considering the Huawei MateBook 14 as your next portable companion.

