Best Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deals in the UK for February 2019

Best Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deals: Huawei’s latest top-tier smartphone definitely retails for a pretty penny, but with our deals you can save a ton.
With a handful of new smartphones unveiled at MWC2019, the competition is certainly heating up around the Mate 20 Pro. Luckily for Huawei’s latest flagship, the phone is so jam packed with industry leading features that it’s arguably future proof for the time being.
For example, the Galaxy S10 was recently revealed to have four cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor – all of which have been staples of the Mate 20 Pro since late last year. Instead of having to fork out for a new Galaxy S10 though, you could save a fair bit of dosh and go with one of these fantastic Mate 20 Pro deals instead. It’s a no brainer.
The Best Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deals Right Now
Trimming down the offerings from several unique retailers, these are the handpicked contracts that are most worthy of your time – relative to data allowance and cost effectiveness.
Amazing Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deals
Huawei Mate 20 Pro – 10GB of data on O2
Coming it at just £154 more than buying the phone outright, this amazing contract gets you a solid 10GB of data for an insanely affordable price.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro – 20GB of data on EE
This swift contract also bags you six months of Apple music for free, and a complimentary BT Sport membership that lasts the entire length of your contract.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro – 50GB of data on EE
A massive 50GB of data will keep you streaming until the cows come home in this swish deal from EE. Plus, signing up also gets you three months of BT Sport and six months of Apple Music on the house. Not too shabby.
More of today’s cheapest Mate 20 Pro deals
If you have something a bit specific in mind that isn’t reflected in the deals above, you can use our handy comparison tool to find contracts tailored to your needs.
Best SIM-free Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deals
Sometimes it makes sense to stick with your current provider and opt for a SIM-free phone instead. Doing so allows for a seamless transition from your old device to your new one, saving you from having to deal with PAC codes and the like.
Best SIM Free Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deals
Huawei Mate 20 Pro 128GB – Twilight
After a SIM-free Mate 20 Pro? Currys PC World is your best bet right now, offering the largest discount available on Huawei's flagship smartphone.
What you need to know about the Mate 20 Pro
Trusted Reviews score: 9/10 Editor’s Choice
As more smartphones start to emulate the Mate 20 Pro, it really does feel as though Huawei’s flagship device was ahead of its time. The device’s in-display finger print sensor for instance works like a charm, and offers a far more secure method of access over face unlock technology.
It’d be amiss to describe the Mate 20 Pro without first mentioning its incredible Leica triple-camera set up. Packing a main 40-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor for zooming and a 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, shots taken on the Mate 20 Pro are nothing short of stunning.
Review verdict:
“The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is easily the most feature-packed phone you can buy right now. It has a fantastic camera, superb screen, competition-beating battery life and plenty of additional tricks alongside.
It can also do things that other phones can’t – like charge at 40W and use its Qi-charging capabilities to juice up other phones.”
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
