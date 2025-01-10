Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nab the HP Chromebook for under £160 in this limited time Amazon deal

Looking for a reliable laptop for everyday use and don’t want to splurge on a pricey model? You need to see this offer on HP’s Chromebook. 

Get the 14-inch HP Chromebook for an absolute bargain at just £159.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon and save a massive £90 off its RRP. 

Nab the 14-inch HP Chromebook for just £159.99 from Amazon and enjoy fast and reliable performance on a budget.

Running on the Intel N100 processor, the HP Chromebook offers fast and reliable performance and enables users to do anything from surf the web, perform basic work tasks and even game with ease.

In fact, thanks to the Intel UHD graphics, you can play your favourite compatible Android games in 720p without even needing a graphics card. However, if you’re more of a hardcore gamer then we’d recommend opting for a dedicated gaming laptop instead.

Otherwise, naturally as a Chromebook the laptop runs on Chrome OS and is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive to use.

With an FHD webcam, the HP Chromebook is ideal for joining virtual meetings and even includes a manual camera shutter for extra privacy. There’s also TNR technology which reduces background noise while integrated dual array digital microphones ensure your voice is picked up. 

HP also promises the Chromebook has up to 12 hours of battery life and can recharge up to 50% in just 45 minutes with HP Fast Charge, however it’s worth pointing out that we haven’t verified these claims ourselves.

Although we haven’t reviewed this particular HP Chromebook, it currently has a 4.2-star rating, based on over 240 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers praise the laptop as good value for money, being easy to set up and use and having a great battery life too.

If you’re looking for an easy to use laptop that’s reliable for everyday tasks, you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than this HP Chromebook, especially as it’s now just £159.99 in Amazon’s January sale.

