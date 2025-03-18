Still don’t have a Chromebook? This HP bargain will change that

If you’ve yet to be convinced of the power of Chromebooks then I think this HP offer on Amazon may just change your mind.

Regular readers are probably aware of just how often I bang the drum on the value of Chromebooks for most people. Having made the switch myself last year from a Windows laptop, I couldn’t believe just how much I preferred ChromeOS for my day to day work, for quite a few reasons, but chief among them was the sheer value for money presented.

Case in point, the HP Chromebook 14, which used to go for a fairly reasonable £249.99, is now an absolute steal at just £169.99 for a limited time only via Amazon. Whether you need a personal laptop for general productivity, or a portable workstation for your university studies, this is a great option that won’t break the bank.

If you want to find a semi-decent Windows laptop at the same price then I hate to break it to you – you’re going to be waiting a while. You typically have to buy second-hand to shop around that same price point, whereas you’ll be getting this Chromebook fresh out of the box and it’s not skimping on specs either.

For the price, you’re still getting a sizeable 128GB of internal storage for storing key files, photos and videos locally, without needing to rely on cloud storage. The Chromebook also boasts up to 12-hours of use on a single charge, which is exactly the longevity you need to get through a day’s work of work, and without needing to make a dive for the nearest power outlet.

All of this is great, but where Chromebooks really excel, and this is precisely why I came to be so impressed, is in their speed. As you’d imagine, Chromebooks are designed to run tasks in the Chrome browser as their main function, and they’re able to do that with phenomenal speed.

I’ve been able to jump between tabs quickly, and also pick up from where I’ve left off almost instantly every time I switch my Chromebook back on. This means that for apps like Google Docs, Canva, WordPress and more, Chromebooks are easily up to the task.

Where you would want a Windows laptop is in the realm of more demanding tasks like photo and video editing, or even a bit of high-end gaming, but at that point you’d be looking to spend a great deal more of your hard earned cash.

At only £169.99, the HP Chromebook 14-inch just can’t be beaten for value, making this the one to go for if you need a competent laptop that gives you plenty in return for not that much at the checkout.