How is the Samsung Galaxy S22 this cheap?

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Sometimes it’s great to plump for the latest smartphone, however other times it’s far more economical to look a little deeper and pick up the flagship from a previous year.

Even though it is no longer the very latest Samsung device, the Galaxy S22 remains an excellent pick and one we will happily recommend – especially when it can be had for such a good price.

This deal from mobiles.co.uk gets you the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 for just £22.99 a month – with absolutely no upfront cost on a 24 month contract with the ID Mobile network. That’s a fantastic price, and it’s far from the whole story.

As part of the contract, you’ll get a very hefty 100GB of data each month – enough for plenty of streaming, scrolling and downloading – and if you’re in a 5G area, that’ll be fast 5G data. Things don’t stop there – there are also unlimited minutes and, you guessed it, unlimited texts. That’s a pretty complete package.

When we re-reviewed the Samsung Galaxyn S22 shortly before the release of the S23, we praised it, “It may be a year old but the Samsung Galaxy S22 remains an excellent compact phone, with superb performance and an excellent camera being particular highlights. However, it’s let down by lacklustre battery life.” You can see an overview of our review below.

Recommended

A number of notable improvements

Pros

  • Strong and versatile camera
  • Classy design
  • Excellent performance

Cons

  • Lacking battery life
  • Small size won’t suit everyone

Specs for the phone include an easy-to-handle 6.1-inch OLED panel with excellent colours and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a triple camera array on the back and a robust build, with an IP68 rating to protect from water. There’s a 3700mAh battery inside, 10MP selfie camera and an Exynos chipset providing a good amount of power.

For the £22.99 a month price, this is an astounding deal for a phone that still stands up against some of the best options even today.

